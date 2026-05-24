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HomeNews‘PM Modi Is My Friend’: Trump Joins 250th US Independence Day celebration In Delhi Via Call

‘PM Modi Is My Friend’: Trump Joins 250th US Independence Day celebration In Delhi Via Call

Trump praised PM Modi as a “friend” during a virtual address at a US Embassy event in Delhi, reaffirming strong India-US ties.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 24 May 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
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  • US Ambassador notes India-US relations entering new era.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reaffirmed strong India-US ties during a virtual address at the 250th US Independence Day celebrations hosted at the US Embassy in New Delhi. Calling PM Modi a “friend” and a “great leader”, Trump said India could count on the United States “100 per cent”, while underlining growing strategic and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Trump Praises Modi

Addressing guests virtually at the commemorative event, Trump said he was a “big, big fan” of PM Modi and expressed admiration for India.

“I love India. PM Modi is great; he is my friend,” Trump said during the interaction attended by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He further asserted that New Delhi could rely completely on Washington, highlighting America’s economic strength and expanding partnership with India.

“India can count on me 100 per cent. We are setting records with our economy and stock market,” Trump said.

Trump also lauded Rubio, describing him as “the greatest Secretary of State in the history” of the United States.

Also Read: ‘No Country Relationship Comes At India’s Cost’: Marco Rubio On US-Pakistan Relations

Partnership In Focus

The event, marking 250 years of American independence, brought together senior Indian and US representatives in the national capital. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was among those present.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor said India-US relations were entering a “new era of shared success” and recalled Trump’s close rapport with Modi.

“Every time President Trump and I speak, one of the first questions he asks is, ‘How is my friend, the Prime Minister, doing?’,” Gor said.

He stressed that the US approach of “America First” did not mean “America alone” and highlighted expanding economic cooperation between the two nations.

Gor revealed that the US Embassy in New Delhi ranked first globally in generating investments into the United States, bringing in USD 20.5 billion. He also said an interim trade deal framework between India and the US had been announced and could be signed in the coming weeks.

The event also featured a performance by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, with his anthem 'Jai Ho' emerging as a highlight of the evening.

Rubio’s India visit coincides with the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on May 26.

Also Read: ‘India First’: Jaishankar Bluntly Counters Rubio on Trump’s ‘America First’ Agenda

Before You Go

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 11:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
India US TRUMP Marco Rubio INDIA-US
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