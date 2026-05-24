IPL 2026 KKR vs DC: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

KKR vs DC IPL 2026: It is time for the last league match of IPL 2026 as Kolkata Knight Riders get set to take on Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens. KKR will be striving for a victory as this, depending on the result of the on-going RR vs MI match, could send them to the Playoffs. DC, on the other hand, have nothing to play for but pride in a season that has ended on a disappointing note. These two teams have met before this year, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in a fixture that went Kolkata's way.

KKR vs DC: Who Won The Toss?

Coin toss for the KKR vs DC IPL 2026 match has been conducted. Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane won and elected to bowl first.

Here's a look at all the players who will be in action tonight:

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Manish Pandey, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya (WK), Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Saurabh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

Delhi Capitals - Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (WK), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi

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KKR vs DC: IPL Head-To-Head Record

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have faced-off 36 times in IPL history so far, with the former franchise holding a 20-15 lead. One match ended without a result.

As for their last five encounters, DC have managed to win just once, while KKR have won four times, with the latest victory coming earlier this season.

Heading into this match, Kolkata would hope that RR lose to MI, and that they defeat Delhi by a significant enough margin that pushes their Net Run Rate past PBKS, effectively securing a place in IPL 2026 Playoffs.

However, if Rajasthan wins, then they will qualify with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.