Rajasthan Royals Storm Into IPL 2026 Playoffs! PBKS, KKR Knocked Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians, securing IPL 2026 playoffs spot.

Late hitting by Jadeja and Archer propelled Royals to 205 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav's half-century couldn't save Mumbai from defeat.

MI vs RR IPL 2026 Highlights: Rajasthan Royals have defeated Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in the penultimate IPL 2026 league stage match. This result means that RR have made it to the Playoffs with RCB, GT and SRH, sneaking in at fourth place with 16 points. This also means that PBKS and KKR have been eliminated from the tournament. Interestingly enough, Kolkata are currently in action against Delhi Capitals, but the result of that match will have no effect on the top four standings.

Jadeja-Archer Late Blitz Takes RR To 205

Rajasthan Royals recovered brilliantly from a mid-innings collapse to post 205/8 against Mumbai Indians in their crucial IPL 2026 clash, powered by explosive late hitting from Jofra Archer and Ravindra Jadeja.

Struggling at 132/6 at one stage, RR produced a stunning finish by smashing 73 runs in the final five overs. Archer played a fiery cameo of 32 off just 15 balls, while Jadeja remained unbeaten on 19 from 11 deliveries to push Rajasthan past the 200-run mark.

Earlier, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi departed early for 4, while Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in fine touch during his brisk 27 before falling to Will Jacks. Captain Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel struggled to shift gears in the middle overs, although Jurel contributed a composed 38 off 26 deliveries.

Dasun Shanaka added a useful 29 before a costly run-out briefly stalled Rajasthan’s momentum. Mumbai’s bowlers kept striking at regular intervals, but RR’s powerful finish ensured they ended with a highly competitive total.

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MI Falter Despite Surya's Heroics

RR had the perfect start to the match as Jofra Archer sent Rohit Sharma back cheaply in the first over itself. Naman Dhir, who has been pretty solid for MI this season, didn't stick around for too long either.

It seemed as if the Royals were tightening their grip on the match, but Suryakumar Yadav sprang back in form and carried the innings with poise. He struck a half century as wickets fell around him.

Hardik Pandya, who walked in late, also got going with a bang, smashing boundaries, which helped take some pressure off Surya, and pushed the equation in Mumbai's favour close to the death overs.

That was until Jofra Archer returned to bowl his final over, and got rid of Pandya on 34 off 15. Corbin Bosch, and then Suryakumar Yadav himself followed in subsequent overs as pressure of the rising Net Run Rate got the better of MI.

In the end, Rajasthan won the match by 30 runs, as Mumbai finished on 175/9 after 20 overs.