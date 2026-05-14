Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MI likely to have new captain against PBKS due to Pandya's back spasms.

Suryakumar Yadav absent following birth of child; Bumrah preferred leader.

Franchise denies Hardik Pandya trade rumors, focusing on recovery.

Dharamsala match forecast clear despite prior rain disruptions.

PBKS vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians are expected to appoint a new captain for their fixture against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Thursday evening. According to Cricbuzz, both the regular skipper, Hardik Pandya, and the stand-in leader, Suryakumar Yadav, are unlikely to participate in the match. This development could see a significant leadership change for the franchise at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium tonight.

Leadership Shift in Dharamsala

Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma have emerged as the primary candidates to lead the side in the absence of the senior duo. Rohit Sharma remains available but is unlikely to return.

Bumrah is the preferred choice given his thirteen-year association with the club. Although he has led the national team previously, this would mark his first captaincy stint for the Mumbai franchise.

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Reasoning Behind the Absences

Suryakumar Yadav is understood to be spending time with his family following the birth of his daughter. The franchise has reportedly granted him leave as they are already out of contention.

Hardik Pandya continues to be hampered by back spasms that have troubled him since early May. The medical team is yet to grant him full clearance for a competitive return.

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Trade Speculation Firmly Denied

Sources close to the team have dismissed persistent rumours regarding a potential trade for Pandya. The franchise is not currently discussing any moves and expects him to remain with the squad.

The speculation had intensified following his recent absences, but officials insist his future remains secure. The focus remains on his recovery rather than any immediate departure from the Mumbai club.

Match Conditions and Outlook

Despite rain interrupting the practice sessions on Wednesday evening, the forecast for the match is positive. Clear skies have been reported throughout the morning at the high-altitude venue in Dharamsala.

The fifty-eighth match of the season is set to proceed without disruption. It remains a fixture of great importance for the home side as the tournament approaches its final stages.