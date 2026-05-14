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HomeSportsIPLTri-Nation A series In Sri Lanka: Vaibhav Sooryvanshi Receives Call-Up; Check Full Schedule

Tri-Nation A series In Sri Lanka: Vaibhav Sooryvanshi Receives Call-Up; Check Full Schedule

The BCCI has announced a fifteen-member India A squad for a one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka this June. Tilak Varma will lead the team, with fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 May 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tilak Varma to captain India A in Sri Lanka tri-series.
  • Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi selected for the squad.
  • Series includes matches against Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A.
  • Tri-series concludes with a final on June 21.

India A squad for Tri-Nation Series in Sri Lanka: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has confirmed a fifteen-member India A squad for a one-day tri-series scheduled for June 2026 in Sri Lanka. Left-handed batsman Tilak Varma has been appointed captain of the side, which features a mix of seasoned domestic players and exciting young prospects. The tournament serves as a key developmental stage for the national team's future stars.

Varma To Lead In Dambulla

Tilak Varma will take charge of the squad for the limited-overs fixtures against hosts Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. The hard-hitting Riyan Parag has been appointed vice-captain for the white-ball leg of the tour.

The white-ball matches will be held in Dambulla throughout the month of June. Following the tri-series, the team will play two multi-day matches in Galle, with the specific squad for those fixtures to be announced later.

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WATCH POST

The Inclusion Of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The selection of fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the most significant talking point of the announcement. His rapid rise through the ranks has earned him a spot amongst the nation's most promising cricketers.

Sooryavanshi has recently displayed exceptional form during the domestic season, making him a player of immense interest for the upcoming tour. The national selectors will closely monitor his performance in the white-ball format.

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India A squad For Tri-Nation Series In Sri Lanka

India A squad for Tri-Nation Series in Sri Lanka: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan

The fifteen-member list includes strong batting options like Priyansh Arya and Ayush Badoni to bolster the top order. The wicketkeeping responsibilities will be shared by Prabhsimran Singh and Kumar Kushagra to ensure depth in the middle order.

The bowling attack features a variety of pace and spin options, including Yash Thakur and Arshad Khan. They are joined by Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Yudhvir Singh, and Anshul Kamboj.

Tri-Nation A Series Schedule

Match 1 (09 June): India A vs Sri Lanka A

Match 2 (11 June): India A vs Afghanistan A

Match 3 (13 June): Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A

Match 4 (15 June): India A vs Sri Lanka A

Match 5 (17 June): India A vs Afghanistan A

Match 6 (19 June): Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A

Final (21 June): Tri-Nation Final

The tri-series begins on Tuesday, 9 June, with India A facing the hosts in the opening fixture. The team then plays Afghanistan A on Thursday, 11 June, as part of the group stage.

The group stage continues with further fixtures on 15 and 17 June for the Indian side. The tournament will culminate in a Tri-Nation Final scheduled for Sunday, 21 June, to decide the champions.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the captain of the India A squad for the Tri-Nation Series?

Tilak Varma has been appointed captain of the India A squad for the one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka. He will lead the team in the limited-overs fixtures against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A.

When and where will the Tri-Nation Series in Sri Lanka take place?

The tri-series will be held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, throughout the month of June 2026. The tournament kicks off on June 9th and concludes with the final on June 21st.

Who is the youngest player selected for the India A squad?

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been selected for the India A squad. His inclusion is a significant talking point due to his impressive domestic season form.

What are the other matches India A will play after the tri-series?

Following the tri-series, India A will play two multi-day matches in Galle. The squad for these specific fixtures will be announced at a later date.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI India A Squad RIYAN PARAG Galle Sri Lanka Tri Series Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Tilak Varma Captain Dambulla India Tri-Nation Series In Sri Lanka
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