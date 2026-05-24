KKR vs DC Highlights: Capitals Cap Off IPL 2026 On A High Against Knight Riders

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Capitals finished IPL 2026 with a win over KKR.

KL Rahul's 60 powered DC to 203/5, their highest score.

KKR collapsed during their chase against DC's bowling attack.

KKR vs DC IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals may have failed to qualify for the IPL 2026 Playoffs by a small margin, but they have at the very least capped off the season with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders by 40 runs. The home crowd at the Eden Gardens witnessed their team be demolished in the first innings by a KL Rahul masterclass, and then bamboozled with the ball as they looked to chase in excess of 200 runs. The league phase is now over with the knockouts set to kick-off in a couple of days from now.

KL Rahul Powers DC To 203

Delhi Capitals posted a strong 203/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, registering their highest total at the venue. KL Rahul led the charge with a fluent 60 off just 30 balls, striking at 200, while David Miller provided late acceleration with a quickfire 28 off 19 deliveries.

Abishek Porel and young Sahil Parakh added brisk cameos of 22 and 24 respectively to maintain momentum.

Rahul reached his fifth fifty of the season in only 25 balls before falling in the 13th over. Axar Patel contributed a useful 39 off 25 balls, while Ashutosh Sharma remained unbeaten on 18.

KKR’s sloppy fielding hurt them badly as DC smashed 63 runs in the final five overs to set a challenging target.

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KKR No Match For DC Bowling Attack

Kolkata Knight Riders made a confident start to their innings as Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane stitched together a solid 43-run opening stand. When Allen departed, Rahane continued to anchor the innings and brought up an impressive half-century.

Manish Pandey added useful support with a quick 25, and when he was gone, KKR were 87/2. However, the innings quickly unravelled as Delhi Capitals triggered a dramatic collapse, reducing the hosts to 129/6 in no time.

Former KKR spinner Kuldeep Yadav nearly grabbed a hat-trick during the collapse, but wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel put down a straightforward catch that denied him the milestone.

Despite the missed opportunity, DC's bowling attack remained firmly in control and comfortably cleaned up the remaining batters. KKR were eventually bowled out on 163 runs, while Delhi wrapped up their IPL 2026 campaign with 14 points.