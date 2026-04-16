Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have faced each other 34 times in IPL history, with both teams winning 17 matches each. This record shows a perfectly balanced rivalry.
MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Head-To-Head Record Explored Before Wankhede Showdown
Mumbai Indians will be facing off against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. Check out their head-to-head record and dynamics ahead of the big clash.
- MI and PBKS face off tonight at Wankhede Stadium.
- Teams are evenly matched with 17 wins each.
- PBKS holds recent form advantage, remaining undefeated.
MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) rivalry has consistently delivered closely fought encounters in the Indian Premier League. The latest edition of this fixture will be played tonight, April 16, 2026, at the Wankhede Stadium from 7:30 PM onwards. While Shreyas Iyer's Punjab are riding solid momentum, still undefeated this season, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai has suffered three losses on the trot. As the two sides prepare to meet again in IPL 2026, their head-to-head record reflects just how evenly matched the two sides have been over the years.
MI vs PBKS Record Perfectly Balanced
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have faced each other 34 times in the history of IPL. What stands out is the symmetry in results, as both teams have secured 17 wins each.
This rare balance highlights the unpredictability of this fixture, where neither side has managed to establish long-term dominance.
Every meeting between the two has carried an added edge, with both franchises often pushing each other to the limit regardless of form or standings. Therefore, fans can expect another thrilling face-off, especially given the talent on either side.
Recent Form Slightly Favours Punjab Kings
While the overall numbers are evenly split, recent results suggest a slight advantage for PBKS. They have managed to win three of the last four encounters against MI, giving them a psychological edge heading into IPL 2026.
Punjab are also in blistering form this season while Mumbai look a bit out of touch, which makes the former favorites heading into their upcoming match.
High-Scoring Encounters & Memorable Clashes
Matches between MI and PBKS are often known for their entertaining nature, particularly due to high-scoring games. Both teams have registered imposing totals in this fixture in the past, showcasing their batting firepower.
For instance, Mumbai's highest score in this tie is 223, while Punjab's is 230.
One of the most unforgettable contests between the two came in the 2020 season, when the match extended into two Super Overs, an extremely rare occurrence in T20 cricket. That game remains a defining example of how tightly contested this fixture can be.
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the head-to-head record between MI and PBKS?
Who has the recent edge between MI and PBKS?
Punjab Kings have a slight advantage recently, winning three of their last four encounters against Mumbai Indians. PBKS are also in strong form this season.
What is the date and time of the MI vs PBKS match?
The next MI vs PBKS match is scheduled for tonight, April 16, 2026, starting from 7:30 PM onwards.
Where will the MI vs PBKS match be played?
The upcoming match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be held at the Wankhede Stadium.