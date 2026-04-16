MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: Head-To-Head Record Explored Before Wankhede Showdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MI and PBKS face off tonight at Wankhede Stadium.

Teams are evenly matched with 17 wins each.

PBKS holds recent form advantage, remaining undefeated.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) rivalry has consistently delivered closely fought encounters in the Indian Premier League. The latest edition of this fixture will be played tonight, April 16, 2026, at the Wankhede Stadium from 7:30 PM onwards. While Shreyas Iyer's Punjab are riding solid momentum, still undefeated this season, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai has suffered three losses on the trot. As the two sides prepare to meet again in IPL 2026, their head-to-head record reflects just how evenly matched the two sides have been over the years.

MI vs PBKS Record Perfectly Balanced

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have faced each other 34 times in the history of IPL. What stands out is the symmetry in results, as both teams have secured 17 wins each.

This rare balance highlights the unpredictability of this fixture, where neither side has managed to establish long-term dominance.

Every meeting between the two has carried an added edge, with both franchises often pushing each other to the limit regardless of form or standings. Therefore, fans can expect another thrilling face-off, especially given the talent on either side.

Recent Form Slightly Favours Punjab Kings

While the overall numbers are evenly split, recent results suggest a slight advantage for PBKS. They have managed to win three of the last four encounters against MI, giving them a psychological edge heading into IPL 2026.

Punjab are also in blistering form this season while Mumbai look a bit out of touch, which makes the former favorites heading into their upcoming match.

High-Scoring Encounters & Memorable Clashes

Matches between MI and PBKS are often known for their entertaining nature, particularly due to high-scoring games. Both teams have registered imposing totals in this fixture in the past, showcasing their batting firepower.

For instance, Mumbai's highest score in this tie is 223, while Punjab's is 230.

One of the most unforgettable contests between the two came in the 2020 season, when the match extended into two Super Overs, an extremely rare occurrence in T20 cricket. That game remains a defining example of how tightly contested this fixture can be.