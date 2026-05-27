SRH vs RR Eliminator Live Toss Update And Playing 11 Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Pat Cummins cited evening dew as the reason for bowling.

Rajasthan Royals will set the target on a flat pitch.

Both teams have revealed their confirmed playing elevens.

SRH Vs RR Toss Result, Playing 11: The highly anticipated knockout phase of the domestic championship shifts to New Chandigarh tonight for a blockbuster showdown between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. With immediate elimination awaiting the losing side, both franchises must battle fiercely on a flat surface to secure a coveted place in the upcoming Qualifier 2 fixture.

LIVE COIN TOSS & FINAL PLAYING ELEVENS

Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the crucial coin toss and elected to bowl first in New Chandigarh.

Captain Pat Cummins confirmed his strategic decision was heavily influenced by the high probability of evening dew altering outfield friction during the run chase. Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag stated he was perfectly content with setting a massive target on this flat batting paradise.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Confirmed XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Rajasthan Royals Confirmed XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

The Critical Mullanpur Toss Factor Explains

The high-stakes knockout match will unfold on Pitch Number 4 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Local pitch curators have rolled out a firm, exceptionally hard surface that has historically functioned as a certified batting paradise.

The average first-innings total at this modern venue sits at a massive 210 runs, highlighting the immense physical advantage available to top-order stroke players. However, the onset of heavy evening dew remains a massive structural variable.

Outfield friction changes drastically during the secondary innings phase, making the white ball incredibly slippery for defensive bowling units. Consequently, the captain winning the coin toss was heavily tipped to bowl first.