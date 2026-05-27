Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first.
SRH vs RR Eliminator Live Toss Update And Playing 11 Today
SRH Vs RR Toss Result, Playing 11: Follow live updates, confirmed playing elevens, and toss results for the IPL 2026 Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Mullanpur.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first.
- Pat Cummins cited evening dew as the reason for bowling.
- Rajasthan Royals will set the target on a flat pitch.
- Both teams have revealed their confirmed playing elevens.
SRH Vs RR Toss Result, Playing 11: The highly anticipated knockout phase of the domestic championship shifts to New Chandigarh tonight for a blockbuster showdown between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. With immediate elimination awaiting the losing side, both franchises must battle fiercely on a flat surface to secure a coveted place in the upcoming Qualifier 2 fixture.
LIVE COIN TOSS & FINAL PLAYING ELEVENS
Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the crucial coin toss and elected to bowl first in New Chandigarh.
Captain Pat Cummins confirmed his strategic decision was heavily influenced by the high probability of evening dew altering outfield friction during the run chase. Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag stated he was perfectly content with setting a massive target on this flat batting paradise.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Confirmed XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge
Rajasthan Royals Confirmed XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
The Critical Mullanpur Toss Factor Explains
The high-stakes knockout match will unfold on Pitch Number 4 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Local pitch curators have rolled out a firm, exceptionally hard surface that has historically functioned as a certified batting paradise.
The average first-innings total at this modern venue sits at a massive 210 runs, highlighting the immense physical advantage available to top-order stroke players. However, the onset of heavy evening dew remains a massive structural variable.
Outfield friction changes drastically during the secondary innings phase, making the white ball incredibly slippery for defensive bowling units. Consequently, the captain winning the coin toss was heavily tipped to bowl first.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the toss for the SRH vs RR match?
Why did Sunrisers Hyderabad choose to bowl first?
Captain Pat Cummins decided to bowl first due to the high probability of evening dew affecting the outfield friction during the chase.
What kind of pitch is expected for the SRH vs RR match?
The match is played on Pitch Number 4, described as a firm, exceptionally hard surface that historically favors batsmen, with an average first-innings score of 210.
What is the significance of the evening dew on this pitch?
Heavy evening dew drastically changes outfield friction, making the ball slippery for bowlers in the second innings.