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HomeSportsIPLSRH vs RR Score Live, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Meet Rajasthan Royals In Ultimate Playoff Elimination War

SRH vs RR Score Live, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Meet Rajasthan Royals In Ultimate Playoff Elimination War

SRH vs RR Live: Get all the ball-by-ball live updates for the high-stakes playoff match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, Get All live action here.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 27 May 2026 07:05 PM (IST)

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SRH vs RR Score Live IPL 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad Meet Rajasthan Royals In Ultimate Eliminator Live Updates SRH vs RR Score Live, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Meet Rajasthan Royals In Ultimate Playoff Elimination War
: Sunrisers Hyderabad Meet Rajasthan Royals In Ultimate Playoff Elimination War
Source : PTI

Background

SRH vs RR Live: The highly anticipated knockout phase of the domestic championship shifts to New Chandigarh tonight for a blockbuster showdown between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. With immediate elimination awaiting the losing side, both franchises must battle fiercely on a flat surface to secure a coveted place in the upcoming Qualifier 2 fixture.

SRH vs RR Head-To-Head Balance Dissected

Historically, the Hyderabad franchise holds a highly dominant upper hand in this intense regional rivalry. They have secured fourteen victories out of twenty-three total encounters against Rajasthan.

Furthermore, Hyderabad comfortably managed to defeat their northern counterparts in both of their regular league meetings earlier this season. This track record gives Pat Cummins a distinct psychological advantage.

However, the Royals possess a flawless record at this particular venue. Riyan Parag's squad has won all three of their outings in Mullanpur this year.

SRH vs RR Predicted Playing 11 

Sunrisers Hyderabad will field an incredibly explosive batting unit spearheaded by Australian opener Travis Head. Local sensation Abhishek Sharma will partner him at the top of the order.

The formidable middle order relies heavily on the clean hitting of Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan. Skipper Pat Cummins will guide a versatile bowling unit alongside Harshal Patel.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.

Rajasthan Royals will counter with their dangerous teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the crease. He will open alongside technical left-handed batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Skipper Riyan Parag anchors the vital middle-overs alongside experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. England pace spearhead Jofra Archer leads the defensive bowling operation with spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma.

Critical Individual Player Matchups Outlined

The opening powerplay will showcase a highly explosive battle between the premier pace variations of the ball and Hyderabad's top order. Jofra Archer must find a way to contain Travis Head early.

Additionally, the mid-over phase features a massive technical clash between the raw speed of Eshan Malinga and Riyan Parag. Containing the Rajasthan captain remains the priority for Hyderabad.

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IPL 2026 Travis Head Batting Head To Head Records SRH Vs RR Match Probable Eleven Today Pat Cummins Vs Riyan Parag New Chandigarh Stadium Pitch IPL 2026 Eliminator Live
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