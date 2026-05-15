LSG vs CSK 2026 LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad-Led Chennai Eyes Top 4 Spot

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings will look to strengthen their IPL 2026 playoff hopes when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium later today, May 15. While CSK remain firmly in the race for a top-four finish, LSG have already been knocked out of qualification contention and are now playing mainly for pride. The two sides met recently at Chepauk, where Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious. Heading into the reverse fixture, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side will once again start with momentum on their side as they continue their late-season resurgence.

CSK Target Top-Four Spot

After a difficult beginning to IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings have managed to revive their campaign at a crucial stage of the tournament.

Despite injuries disrupting their season, CSK have kept themselves alive in the playoff race and currently remain within touching distance of the top four. A victory against Lucknow Would see them move above Punjab Kings in the standings for the time being.

The franchise, however, continues to deal with availability concerns. England all-rounder Jamie Overton recently returned to the UK because of a thigh injury, while uncertainty remains around MS Dhoni after reports claimed he did not travel with the squad to Lucknow.

Sanju Samson, who joined Chennai ahead of IPL 2026, has stepped up impressively in Dhoni’s absence and has been one of the team’s standout performers this season.

LSG Hope To End Campaign Positively

Lucknow Super Giants have struggled for consistency throughout the season and now find themselves eliminated from playoff contention.

Rishabh Pant’s men have managed only a handful of wins during the campaign and will now aim to finish strongly in front of their home supporters.

Despite their position in the table, LSG still possess enough firepower to trouble Chennai. Players such as Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh and Pant himself remain capable of changing the course of a match on their day.

For Chennai, though, the equation is simple, another victory would significantly improve their playoff chances heading into the final stretch of the league stage.