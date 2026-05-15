R Ashwin Shields Hardik Pandya Amid Brutal Criticism Of MI's IPL 2026 Campaign: 'Quite Unfair'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashwin defends Pandya, citing team-wide struggles for Mumbai Indians.

Pandya faces unfair scrutiny for Mumbai's turbulent season.

Replacing Rohit Sharma presented a significant challenge for Pandya.

Bowling unit's inconsistent performance hampered captain's decisions.

The veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has launched a spirited defence of Hardik Pandya following a turbulent season for the Mumbai Indians. As the franchise struggles near the foot of the table, the captain has faced relentless scrutiny from supporters and analysts alike. However, Ashwin argues that the responsibility for the recent failures lies with the entire playing squad.

Unfair Microscope On Hardik's Leadership

Ashwin suggested that the obsession with individual blame ignores the reality of team performance on the field. He pointed out that every member of the squad has struggled for consistency.

“Honestly, when you have seasons like this, to pin the blame on the captain is quite unfair. Nobody has turned up. The team has failed to turn up, and for Hardik to take the blame on himself is… you’re asking him to do a little too much. He was there with the Gujarat Titans. Had two fabulous seasons. So clearly, as a leader, he did something right there,” Ashwin said on ESPNcricinfo.

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The Burden Of Replacing Rohit

The transition of power from Rohit Sharma to Pandya remains a point of contention among the Mumbai faithful. Replacing a six-time title-winning leader was always destined to be a challenge.

“When he returned to the Mumbai Indians, he had to deal with quite a bit. It’s not easy to replace an incumbent Indian captain, white-ball captain, such as Rohit Sharma. Five [six] titles in the IPL. He’s won a T20 World Cup. And Hardik comes and replaces him. You’ve got a lot of fandom going around in the country. You should have a thick skin to survive social media these days,” Ashwin added.

Failures In The Bowling Attack

Beyond tactical decisions, the lack of support from the bowling unit has been a major factor. Even established stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have struggled for consistent rhythm.

“Bowling has leaked [runs in] every direction. Every single time an over is bowled for six or seven runs, in comes a 15-run over. So what do you do as a captain? And sure, he’s made some calls that have been debatable. [But] captaincy is the result of how your team is making you look. So which is why I believe when you have a good season, don’t give too much credit to a captain. When you have a bad season, don’t pin it on him,” Ashwin concluded.

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All Eyes On Hardik's Next Appearance

While rumours regarding potential leadership shifts continue to circulate, Pandya’s historical match-winning ability cannot be ignored. A change in fortune often requires backing from the very top of the hierarchy.

The final fixtures of the 2026 campaign will be crucial for the franchise’s future direction. Supporters are waiting to see if a revival is possible under the current leadership structure.

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