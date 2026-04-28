Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLKSCA Clarifies Major Security Lapse At Chinnaswamy Stadium During RCB vs GT

KSCA Clarifies Major Security Lapse At Chinnaswamy Stadium During RCB vs GT

The KSCA responds to reports of 240 disabled CCTV cameras at Bengaluru stadium. Learn why the association claims there was no risk to player or fan safety.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • KSCA clarifies CCTV disruption involved private systems only.
  • Payment dispute between vendor and subcontractors caused outage.
  • Stadium management resolved issue before public entry.
  • No threat to public safety or core security.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has issued an official clarification following reports of a major security breach during the RCB vs GT fixture on April 24. Initial claims suggested that over 240 CCTV cameras were disabled at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium by disgruntled employees of a private digital service firm.

The association has moved quickly to downplay the severity of the incident, stating that the disruption was limited to a private system. According to a report by the Deccan Herald, the outage was allegedly caused by two individuals, identified as Manjunath and Abdul Kalam, who entered a restricted control room without authorisation.

Internal Payment Dispute Identified

The KSCA clarified that the issue was a result of a financial disagreement between a vendor and its sub-contractors. In an official statement, the association noted that the matter was linked to payment-related concerns and did not involve the core security framework used by the local authorities.

"The CCTV cameras referred to in recent reports are privately installed systems, set up exclusively for internal operational purposes," the KSCA stated. They further emphasised that the Bengaluru City Police maintained an independent and comprehensive surveillance network which remained entirely unaffected and operational throughout the match.

Also Read: Jofra Archer Visibly Frustrated With Riyan Parag For Removing Slip Fielder: Report

No Threat To Public Safety

Critically, the stadium management confirmed that the situation was identified and resolved before the gates were opened to the general public. The KSCA insisted that at no point did the incident result in an operational disruption or a life-threatening situation for spectators, players, or officials.

"There was no element of sabotage affecting the safety or security of spectators," the statement continued. The association credited the proactive response of the police for ensuring the situation was handled swiftly. The complaint was filed by an employee of Staqu Technologies, an AI surveillance firm, following the unauthorised entry.

Also Read: David Warner Dismisses IPL Return With Blunt Response To PSL Critics: 'No Need To..'

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB vs GT match?

There were reports of a security incident involving CCTV cameras. The KSCA clarified that it was a disruption to a private system, not the main security framework.

Were the stadium's main security systems affected by the incident?

No, the Bengaluru City Police's independent surveillance network was unaffected and remained operational. The disrupted cameras were privately installed for internal use.

Was there any threat to public safety during the match?

No, the situation was resolved before the public entered the stadium. There was no disruption to operations or any threat to spectators, players, or officials.

What caused the disruption to the CCTV cameras?

The disruption was reportedly due to an internal payment dispute between a vendor and its sub-contractors. Two individuals allegedly entered a restricted control room without authorization.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Apr 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
KSCA IPL 2026 RCB VS GT
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
KSCA Clarifies Major Security Lapse At Chinnaswamy Stadium During RCB vs GT
KSCA Clarifies Major Security Lapse At Chinnaswamy Stadium During RCB vs GT
IPL
PBKS vs RR Live: Over 11: 9 runs. Bowler: Harpreet Brar. Rajasthan Royals: 118/2 (rr 10.73)
IPL 2026, PBKS vs RR Live Score: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Lock Horns With Riyan Parag's Rajasthan
IPL
Jofra Archer Visibly Frustrated With Riyan Parag For Removing Slip Fielder: Report
Jofra Archer Visibly Frustrated With Riyan Parag For Removing Slip Fielder: Report
IPL
PM Modi Unveils Six BCCI Indoor Academies Across North-East India
PM Modi Unveils Six BCCI Indoor Academies Across North-East India
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Shock: Security Guard Stabbing Case Linked to Radicalisation Suspicions
Breaking News: Tension at Jamia University Over Alleged RSS Event, Students Stage Protest
Breaking News: India Brings Back Dawood Aide Salim Dola from Turkey
Politics: Bengal Poll Tension Escalates as Ajay Pal Sharma Seen Reprimanding Election Officials
Bengal Election Firestorm: TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan’s “Threat Video” Sparks Major Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget