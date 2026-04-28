KSCA Clarifies Major Security Lapse At Chinnaswamy Stadium During RCB vs GT

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KSCA clarifies CCTV disruption involved private systems only.

Payment dispute between vendor and subcontractors caused outage.

Stadium management resolved issue before public entry.

No threat to public safety or core security.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has issued an official clarification following reports of a major security breach during the RCB vs GT fixture on April 24. Initial claims suggested that over 240 CCTV cameras were disabled at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium by disgruntled employees of a private digital service firm.

The association has moved quickly to downplay the severity of the incident, stating that the disruption was limited to a private system. According to a report by the Deccan Herald, the outage was allegedly caused by two individuals, identified as Manjunath and Abdul Kalam, who entered a restricted control room without authorisation.

Internal Payment Dispute Identified

The KSCA clarified that the issue was a result of a financial disagreement between a vendor and its sub-contractors. In an official statement, the association noted that the matter was linked to payment-related concerns and did not involve the core security framework used by the local authorities.

"The CCTV cameras referred to in recent reports are privately installed systems, set up exclusively for internal operational purposes," the KSCA stated. They further emphasised that the Bengaluru City Police maintained an independent and comprehensive surveillance network which remained entirely unaffected and operational throughout the match.

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No Threat To Public Safety

Critically, the stadium management confirmed that the situation was identified and resolved before the gates were opened to the general public. The KSCA insisted that at no point did the incident result in an operational disruption or a life-threatening situation for spectators, players, or officials.

"There was no element of sabotage affecting the safety or security of spectators," the statement continued. The association credited the proactive response of the police for ensuring the situation was handled swiftly. The complaint was filed by an employee of Staqu Technologies, an AI surveillance firm, following the unauthorised entry.

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