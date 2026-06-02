Watch: Lalit Modi Finally Speaks Out On Sushmita Sen, Reacts To 'Gold Digger' Label

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi opened up about his highly publicized past relationship with Bollywood icon and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

Addressing the fierce online trolling and "gold digger" accusations that Sen faced when their relationship initially went viral, Modi completely flipped the narrative. He humorously labeled himself the real beneficiary in their relationship, praising her total financial independence and self-made success.

"She Paid for Everything"

Speaking candidly on a podcast with Humans of Bombay, Modi dismissed the public perception that money or luxury played any part in their dynamic. Lalit emphasized that Sen is a deeply successful and wealthy individual who earned everything on her own merit, even pointing out that she previously owned diamond storefronts.

The businessman revealed that Sen completely refused to let anyone pay for her lifestyle. In fact, he joked that during their time together out in public, he never had to pull out his wallet. "There wasn't a single time that I went out with Sushmita that I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend," Modi confessed.

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Lalit Modi reveals that he was a "Kept boyfriend" of Sushmita Sen 😲



While talking about his viral Instagram post about Sushmita Sen. He described her as a wealthy woman and calls himself a "diamond digger" because she never let him pay for anything 👀 pic.twitter.com/sFYdSzAlGF — Chota Don (@choga_don) June 2, 2026

"Lalit Was the Diamond Digger"

Because Sen fiercely guarded her independence and refused financial gifts, Modi stated that using derogatory labels against her was completely detached from reality.

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"She will never accept anything from anybody. So when somebody says she was a gold digger - if anything, Lalit was a diamond digger. She was truly a diamond. She can buy anything she wants without a doubt."

Post That "Broke the Internet"

Modi also pulled back the curtain on the famous 2022 social media announcement that initially shocked the entertainment world. He revealed the post was entirely unscripted and born out of a playful, spontaneous moment while traveling.

The duo was mid-flight heading back to London when they had a lighthearted disagreement. Sen jokingly dared him, telling him he wouldn't dare post about them.

Defying the dare, Modi laughed and uploaded the photos right in front of her. By the time their flight landed, the announcement had completely blown up globally. Despite the immediate media storm, Modi notes that Sen never asked him to take the pictures down and that he holds zero regrets about their time together.

While long distance ultimately caused the pair to part ways - with Sen's career rooted in India and Modi residing in London - he concluded that the two still remain exceptionally close friends.