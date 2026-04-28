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HomeSportsIPLDavid Warner Dismisses IPL Return With Blunt Response To PSL Critics: 'No Need To..'

David Warner Dismisses IPL Return With Blunt Response To PSL Critics: 'No Need To..'

IPL vs PSL: David Warner dismisses fans' calls to quit the PSL for an IPL comeback. Read the Karachi Kings captain's response after a tough 2026 campaign in Pakistan.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • David Warner denies returning to IPL after PSL exit.
  • Warner praised Karachi Kings' resilience despite early elimination.
  • Fan suggestion to return to IPL was firmly dismissed.
  • Warner focused on PSL, praised organizers, suggested golf.

IPL vs PSL: Former Australian opener David Warner has firmly shut down suggestions of a return to the Indian Premier League. The Karachi Kings captain delivered a succinct response to fans following his team’s exit from the Pakistan Super League 2026 campaign.

The interaction occurred on social media after Warner praised the dedication of his squad. Despite the Kings failing to reach the playoffs, the veteran batsman expressed immense pride in the resilience and attitude shown by his teammates throughout a challenging season on the pitch.

A Firm Stance On Franchise Loyalty

One supporter urged the legendary opener to abandon the PSL in favour of a return to the IPL. The fan cited visible empty stands in Pakistan and suggested that the Indian tournament offered a superior environment for a player of Warner's significant global stature.


David Warner Dismisses IPL Return With Blunt Response To PSL Critics: 'No Need To..

Warner dismissed the notion with a cryptic four-word reply. "No need for that now," the Australian stated, effectively ending any immediate speculation regarding a comeback to the league where he previously enjoyed historic success as a three-time Orange Cap winner.

Also Read: Preity Zinta Breaks Silence On Why BCCI Banned PBKS Iconic Silver Jersey | Check Post

Leading From The Front In Pakistan

The left-hander remained a consistent force for Karachi despite their early elimination. He amassed 256 runs in seven innings, including a masterful unbeaten 89 against Quetta Gladiators. His efforts were not enough to secure a top-four spot due to an inferior run-rate.

Warner concluded his season by thanking the local organisers for their hospitality. In a characteristically light-hearted manner, he suggested the inclusion of more golf and padel activities for players. He remains one of the five highest run-getters in IPL history with 6,565 runs.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Row Heats Up After Ex-BCCI Umpire Thinks Differently | WATCH

 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Will David Warner return to the Indian Premier League?

No, David Warner has firmly shut down suggestions of a return to the IPL. He stated,

How did David Warner perform in the recent PSL season?

Despite his team's early exit, Warner was a consistent performer, scoring 256 runs in seven innings. This included a high of 89 not out.

What are David Warner's thoughts on the PSL experience?

Warner praised his squad's dedication and resilience throughout the challenging season. He also thanked local organizers for their hospitality.

What is David Warner's IPL run total?

David Warner is one of the top five highest run-getters in IPL history with a total of 6,565 runs.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
David Warner IPL 2026 PBKS Vs RR PSL 2026 IPL Vs PSL
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