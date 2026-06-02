Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Returns! Here's When You'll See RR Star Play For India

After emerging as one of the biggest talking points of IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set for his next challenge. The 15-year-old batting sensation has been named in the India 'A' squad for the upcoming Tri-Series in Sri Lanka, where he could make his List A debut under the captaincy of Tilak Varma.

India 'A' will face Sri Lanka 'A' and Afghanistan 'A' in the tournament, with their opening match scheduled for June 9 against the hosts in Dambulla. For cricket fans eager to see Sooryavanshi back in action, the wait is nearly over, as he is expected to return to the field within the next nine days.

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Tilak Varma to lead India 'A'

The young Rajasthan Royals star previously represented India's shadow squad at the Emerging Asia Cup in Qatar, but this will be his first appearance in List A cricket for India 'A'. His performances in the tournament could further strengthen his case for future national team opportunities, including a possible call-up for the upcoming T20 series against Ireland and England.

Tilak Varma will lead the India 'A' side, while Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed vice-captain after Riyan Parag was ruled out due to injury.

India A squad for tri-series: Tilak Varma (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-capt), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.

The squad also includes several promising youngsters such as Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Sameer Rizvi, Prabhsimran Singh and Kumar Kushagra. The bowling attack features Vijay Kumar, Yash Thakur, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Arshad Khan.

With several future India prospects in the squad, the Tri-Series presents a valuable opportunity for these players to impress the selectors and push their claims for higher honours.