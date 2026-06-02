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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2027: RCB Star Banned For One Match After Throwing Ice Bag At Umpire

IPL 2027: RCB Star Banned For One Match After Throwing Ice Bag At Umpire

Match referee, Javagal Srinath, officially penalized the Australian international after he was found guilty of violating Article 2.9 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 09:08 AM (IST)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) historic back-to-back title celebrations faced a minor setback as big-hitting Australian batter Tim David was slapped with a one-match suspension and fined 50% of his match fee for a serious disciplinary breach during IPL 2026 Final against Gujarat Titans.

Because of this ban, Tim David will miss the opening match of IPL 2027. This was his third sanction in IPL 2026 season. 

Outburst at Narendra Modi Stadium

The disciplinary action stems from a flashpoint in the 10th over of the first innings of RCB vs GT IPL Final, shortly after the fall of a Gujarat Titans wicket. Following the dismissal, an animated Tim David aggressively threw an ice bag toward the on-field umpire, Nitin Menon.

Also Read | ICC Suspends Cricket Canada As Test Matches Get Radical Pink-Ball Twist

Match referee, Javagal Srinath, officially penalized the Australian international after he was found guilty of violating Article 2.9 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which explicitly prohibits players from inappropriately or dangerously tossing equipment, balls, or water bottles at match officials or fellow players.

Why It Triggered a Ban

The individual act was classified as a Level 1 offense, but the real penalty came down to the tournament's cumulative system:

IPL 2026 Match 20: David received his first demerit point of the season.

IPL 2026 Match 54: He accumulated two more demerit points for a secondary infraction.

IPL 2026 Final: The final incident tacked on an additional two demerit points. Reaching a seasonal total of five demerit points triggers an automatic single-match suspension under IPL regulations.

Looking Ahead to IPL 2027

Fortunately for RCB, David accepted the charge and sanction immediately, allowing him to finish his crucial match-winning cameo in the chase alongside Virat Kohli. However, the suspension carries over. Tim David is officially banned from participating in the opening fixture of the IPL 2027 season, regardless of whether he is retained by Bengaluru or picked up by another franchise.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Tim David suspended for one match?

Tim David was suspended for throwing an ice bag aggressively towards an umpire during the IPL 2026 Final. This was his third sanction in the season.

What rule did Tim David violate?

He violated Article 2.9 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which prohibits players from inappropriately or dangerously tossing equipment at match officials.

How many demerit points did Tim David accumulate?

Tim David accumulated a total of five demerit points across IPL 2026, with the final incident adding two points.

When will Tim David serve his suspension?

Tim David will miss the opening match of the IPL 2027 season due to the one-match suspension.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Tim David IPL IPL 2027
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