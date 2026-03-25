Spencer Johnson initially withdrew from the PSL citing personal reasons. This opened the door for him to join the IPL.
IPL Over PSL: Spencer Johnson Chooses CSK Despite Lower Salary
Spencer Johnson opts to compete in IPL 2026 with CSK over PSL despite a higher salary, highlighting the league’s global appeal and player preference.
Spencer Johnson Snubs PSL For IPL: As the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) prepare to run concurrently, player decisions are once again under the spotlight. With both tournaments attracting international stars, the IPL continues to remain the preferred destination, even when it means earning less. Australian pacer Spencer Johnson has become the latest example of this trend after opting to feature in the IPL instead of the PSL.
Johnson Pulls Out of PSL Deal
Spencer Johnson had initially been picked by Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2026. However, he later withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons, opening the door for a switch.
Shortly after his exit, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) confirmed his signing as a replacement player. He comes in for Nathan Ellis, who has been ruled out due to injury.
Ellis sustained a hamstring issue during the Domestic One Day Cup final on March 11, forcing him out of the competition.
IPL Preference Despite Pay Cut
Interestingly, Johnson’s decision comes despite a higher pay cheque being offered in the PSL. His contract with Quetta Gladiators was valued at PKR 56 million (approximately Rs 18.7 million), while his IPL deal with CSK is worth Rs 15 million, significantly lower by Rs 3.7 million.
Nevertheless, the IPL’s global reach, competitive intensity, and prestige continue to outweigh financial differences for many players.
Johnson’s move reflects a broader pattern where cricketers prioritise exposure and opportunity over immediate earnings.
He is no stranger to the IPL environment either. The Aussie previously featured for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he managed just one wicket in four appearances.
Before that, he made his IPL debut with Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2024, picking up four wickets in five matches. While his record in the league is still developing, the move to CSK presents a fresh opportunity to make an impact.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Spencer Johnson withdraw from the PSL?
Which IPL team has signed Spencer Johnson?
Spencer Johnson has been signed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a replacement player.
Did Spencer Johnson earn less by choosing the IPL over the PSL?
Yes, Johnson's IPL deal is worth Rs 15 million, which is Rs 3.7 million less than his PKR 56 million PSL contract.
Why do players often prefer the IPL even if it means less money?
The IPL's global reach, competitive intensity, and prestige are strong draws. Many cricketers prioritize exposure and opportunity over immediate earnings.