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HomeSportsIPLSunil Gavaskar Left Stunned After RR Coach Drops Shocking Formula To Get Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out

Sunil Gavaskar Left Stunned After RR Coach Drops Shocking Formula To Get Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out

Rajasthan Royals coach Vikram Rathour cheekily tells Sunil Gavaskar the secret behind getting teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out in the nets.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 May 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajasthan Royals coach Vikram Rathour claimed a secret method to dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
  • He jokingly stated he often gets the young player out in practice.
  • Rathour believes saying nothing allows players in flow to express themselves.
  • The coaching staff avoids over-complicating the young batsman's natural instincts.

Rajasthan Royals’ veteran assistant coach Vikram Rathour triggered a massive social media storm during Wednesday's high-stakes knockout match by humorously claiming he holds the ultimate secret to dismissing teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Speaking directly to host broadcasters from the dugout amidst the player's historic boundary-clearing carnage, Rathour delivered a cheekily confident message that left the commentary panel completely stunned.

Dugout Disclosure With RR Assistant Coach

The fascinating interaction unfolded live on air while the fifteen-year-old left-handed opener was completely dismantling the opposition bowling structure in Mullanpur. Legendary commentator Sunil Gavaskar directly questioned the support staff regarding whether anyone inside the camp possessed the technical capability to halt the young asset's unstoppable run.

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Eyes Virat Kohli’s Untouched IPL Record Since 2016; Needs This Many Runs

Rathour instantly deflected the praise, cheekily pointing the finger entirely at his own training methods. His humorous response highlighted the light-hearted atmosphere present inside the franchise group despite the immense pressure of the tournament.

“It's only me, I think. I throw it with my stick, and I actually get him out quite often. I'm not telling you why,” Rajasthan Royals assistant coach Vikram Rathour cheekily revealed to broadcaster Sunil Gavaskar during the live match transmission.

Mindset of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The former international batsman openly admitted to having very little technical clue about what truly goes on inside the young phenomenon's head during these explosive batting displays. He noted the teenage star is simply operating on pure, unadulterated instinct while maximizing friendly playing conditions.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Praful Hinge's Send-Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sparks Outrage; Abhishek Sharma Wins Hearts

Following a private tactical conversation, the experienced coach sensed there was absolutely nothing complicated driving the player's approach. The entire batting blueprint revolves strictly around an innate passion for clearing boundary ropes at will.

RR Coach Believes It's Better To Say Nothing To Vaibhav

Rather than over-complicating the youngster's natural development with heavy technical theory, the coaching staff has consciously chosen to step back completely. Rathour firmly believes that elite players operating in a perfect mental flow should be left entirely alone to express themselves.

“To be honest, the way he is batting, as a coach, one of the key things that I’ve learned is that sometimes it’s better to say nothing. And when someone is batting like that, it’s the perfect flow. So I’m not telling him anything. Just enjoy your batting, look to bat well, and that’s it,” Rathour added regarding his structural management philosophy.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rajasthan Royals' assistant coach Vikram Rathour jokingly claim about dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vikram Rathour humorously claimed he holds the secret to dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi by throwing to him with his stick and getting him out often.

Why did Vikram Rathour say it's better to say nothing to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Rathour believes when a player is in perfect flow, it's best to let them express themselves without over-complicating with technical theory.

How does Vikram Rathour describe Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting approach?

Rathour notes that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is operating on pure instinct, driven by a passion for clearing boundary ropes, rather than complex tactics.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vikram Rathour Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sunil Gavaskar Vikram Rathour Interview How To Get Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out
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