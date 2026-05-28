Yashasvi Jaiswal In MI? Opener Told To Leave Rajasthan Royals Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yashasvi Jaiswal faces career uncertainty at Rajasthan Royals.

Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is overshadowing Jaiswal's performances.

Ambati Rayudu advises Jaiswal to seek a franchise transfer.

Rayudu suggests Mumbai Indians as a potential new team for Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal faces an unexpected career crossroads at Rajasthan Royals following the explosive emergence of teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Despite establishing himself as a premier top-order asset during a breakthrough campaign, the left-handed international star now finds himself completely overshadowed by his fifteen-year-old opening partner, prompting serious calls for an immediate franchise transfer.

Is Rise Of Sooryavanshi A Deal Breaker For Jaiswal?

Ever since his magnificent breakthrough campaign, Jaiswal had been widely locked in by domestic analysts as the next definitive megastar of Indian cricket. He accumulated massive individual runs at the top of the order, showcasing elite technical consistency against some of the finest bowling attacks in the world.

When former skipper Sanju Samson finalised a high-profile move to Chennai Super Kings, many anticipated Jaiswal would comfortably inherit the leadership reins or fully become the undisputed face of the franchise. Instead, a few months down the line, he is suddenly playing second fiddle to a spectacular teenage sensation.

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The young prodigy has taken the entire global cricket fraternity by absolute storm, completely outperforming his senior partner across almost every major statistical metric available. Consequently, the seasoned international opener now find himself chasing shadows while the younger asset dominates prime-time sports media headlines.

Ambati Rayudu Advises a Radical Franchise Move

The rapidly changing dynamic inside the team dugout has caught the attention of prominent former international cricketers. Ambati Rayudu has openly vocalized the growing concern, strongly advising the Mumbai batsman to step completely out of the teenager's immense shadow to re-establish his personal legacy elsewhere.

Rayudu firmly believes that a cricketer of Jaiswal's immense caliber deserves a standalone platform where his performances are not constantly minimized. He feels that continuing the current partnership could inadvertently stunt the senior batsman's professional progression over the coming summer seasons.

"He needs to change his game because he cannot just bat with the guy and be overshadowed every single time," Ambati Rayudu told ESPNcricinfo.

"He is a star in his own right. If he goes to another team, he will win games on his own. He needs space and a platform because this guy will continue to overshadow people," Rayudu told ESPNcricinfo.

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Will Jaiswa Move To MI?

The tactical analysis suggests that competing directly with an elite teenage prodigy who is operating in a state of perfect natural flow is a counter-productive exercise for any established senior player. The ideal solution involves finding an entirely new operational environment to flourish independently.

"It has to be a senior partner, along with him, who can deal with it. Be happy for him. Be happy for what is happening and not be in a contest. You can't compete with him," Rayudu added.

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For the elegant opening batsman, returning permanently to the specific metropolitan city where he first burst onto the competitive domestic scene could prove to be the most logical career decision. A high-profile transfer ahead of the next cycle would instantly revitalise his individual branding.

"MI could be a great team for Jaiswal," Rayudu concluded in his assessment, pointing towards a potential move to Mumbai Indians.

However, Rayudu is not wrong in his assessment, but a potential move to another franchise remains solely a decision of the young opener if he feels his cricketing identity is in jeopardy.