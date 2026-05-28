Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Eyes Virat Kohli’s Untouched IPL Record Since 2016; Needs This Many Runs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 97 runs off 29 balls.

He surpassed Chris Gayle's sixes record, hitting 65 maximums.

Sooryavanshi needs 294 runs to break Virat Kohli's record.

Rajasthan Royals advanced to Qualifier 2 with momentum.

Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stands on the absolute precipice of cricketing immortality following his breathtaking 29-ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur. Having completely dismantled Chris Gayle’s single-season sixes record, the fifteen-year-old left-handed opener has now set his sights on the most revered batting peak: Virat Kohli’s legendary 973-run campaign from 2016.

Rapidly Vanishing Margin To King Kohli's Throne

The explosive teenage prodigy has taken the ongoing summer season by absolute storm, amassing a staggering 680 runs across his 15 tournament appearances so far. His relentless boundary-hitting display has miraculously brought a previously unthinkable milestone within realistic mathematical touch.

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To officially claim the ultimate crown from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru maestro, Sooryavanshi requires exactly 294 runs over his next two potential playoff matches. The rapidly shrinking gap has ignited massive cross-border debates between digital cricket fan communities.

Demolition of Gayle's Record

The elite young opener entered the high-stakes Eliminator fixture needing a handful of maximums to rewrite tournament history. He executed the task with absolute precision, clearing the fence 12 times in New Chandigarh.

ALSO READ | 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Left Chris Gayle’s Six-Hitting Legacy In Total Ruins

His current seasonal tally stands at an unprecedented 65 maximums, completely erasing Gayle’s fourteen-year-old benchmark of 59. The teenage phenomenon has left senior global pace spearheads completely short of defensive structural answers.

Knockout Drama Shifts Into The Final Phase

Traditional purists who frequently question the core values of domestic franchise cricket have been completely silenced by this raw display of batting genius. The young star continues to shatter long-standing historical boundaries.

Rajasthan Royals will now advance directly into the highly anticipated Qualifier 2 encounter with immense momentum under their belts. All eyes remain fixed on the wunderkind to see if he can pull off the ultimate heist.