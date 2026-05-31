Not Rohit Sharma! This MI Star Emerges As Frontrunner To Replace Hardik Pandya

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians considering leadership and squad changes after poor IPL 2026.

Hardik Pandya's captaincy under review; Tilak Varma favored as successor.

Unnamed veteran batsman may transition to a new role as part of reset.

Mumbai Indians appear ready to usher in a new era following a disappointing IPL 2026 season, with reports suggesting the franchise is considering significant leadership and squad changes ahead of the next campaign. After ending the season in ninth place, the five-time champions are said to be evaluating their long-term direction as they attempt to reclaim the dominance that once made them one of the league's most successful teams. A key part of that strategy could involve a change in captaincy.

Recent reports indicate that Hardik Pandya's future as skipper is under scrutiny after MI finished in the bottom two positions for the second time in his three seasons at the helm. There is also speculation that the all-rounder could be moved to another franchise through a trade.

Tilak Varma Backed for Leadership Role

According to a report by the Times of India, young India batsman Tilak Varma has emerged as the preferred candidate to take over the captaincy. During an internal review of the season, a senior member of the squad reportedly recommended Varma as the ideal choice to lead the side going forward.

"During a mid-season review, a senior player suggested that India's young batsman Tilak Varma, who has been with MI for a few years now, is the ideal person to be appointed captain next year," a source was quoted stating.

Varma has steadily developed into one of India's most promising cricketers since joining MI in 2022. Beyond his IPL performances, he has gained valuable leadership experience after captaining Hyderabad, India A and South Zone teams.

His rise in Indian cricket has also been reflected at the international level, where he has established himself as a regular member of the T20 setup. Earlier this year, he played an important role in India's successful T20 World Cup campaign on home soil.

Also Check: Asian Games 2026: Indian Government Steps In; Suryakumar Yadav Dropped

Senior Batsman Could Be Assigned New Responsibility

The TOI report also hinted at a potential restructuring involving one of MI' senior batsmen. While no player was identified, the franchise is believed to be exploring a different role for a veteran member of the squad as part of a broader transition plan.

"The management is also likely to phase out a senior batsman and give him a 'different' role. Basically, MI needs a reset, and that refresh button needs to be pressed as soon as possible," the source added.

Although no names were mentioned in the report, speculation has centred on former captain Rohit Sharma. The veteran opener has remained with MI despite losing the captaincy in 2023, but his batting returns have declined in recent seasons.

During IPL 2026, Rohit scored 283 runs from nine matches, averaging 35 while maintaining a strike rate of 157. As MI look to reshape their future, several difficult decisions could be on the horizon.