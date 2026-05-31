IPL 2026 Final: Date, Match Time, Teams, Venue, Live Streaming And Broadcast Details

After 65 days of grueling cricket and 73 matches, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 reaches its spectacular climax. In a blockbuster rematch of Qualifier 1, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) square off against home favorites Gujarat Titans (GT) at the world's largest cricket stadium.

RCB enters the ring with a chance to make history by successfully retaining their title, a feat previously achieved only by CSK and MI. Meanwhile, the tenacious Titans have a shot at securing their second IPL crown in what marks their third final appearance in just five seasons.

Match Details & Broadcasting Schedule

Grand Finale Fixture: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans (RCB vs GT)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Match Time: 7:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India

TV Broadcast (India): Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD/SD)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar App and Official Website

International Broadcast: Willow TV (USA), Sky Sports / NOW App (UK)

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RCB enters IPL 2026 Final riding a wave of immense momentum. They booked a direct ticket to the final after a dominant 92-run victory over GT in Qualifier 1, powered by Rajat Patidar's blistering 33-ball 93. A victory tonight would allow RCB to secure back-to-back historic titles.

Conversely, the Gujarat Titans took the hard scenic route. After their Qualifier 1 setback, Shubman Gill's masterful century (104 off 53 balls) in Qualifier 2 against the Rajasthan Royals comfortably guided them to a 7-wicket win. Making their third final appearance in five seasons, GT boasts supreme squad depth and a relentless bowling unit. With tactical redemption on the line, expect a high-octane tactical war.

In overall IPL head-to-head encounters, Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge over Gujarat Titans in their IPL rivalry, winning 5 of their 9 encounters compared to GT's 4 victories.

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