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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Final: Date, Match Time, Teams, Venue, Live Streaming And Broadcast Details

IPL 2026 Final: Date, Match Time, Teams, Venue, Live Streaming And Broadcast Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge over Gujarat Titans in their IPL rivalry, winning 5 of their 9 encounters compared to GT's 4 victories.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 31 May 2026 02:28 PM (IST)

After 65 days of grueling cricket and 73 matches, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 reaches its spectacular climax. In a blockbuster rematch of Qualifier 1, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) square off against home favorites Gujarat Titans (GT) at the world's largest cricket stadium.

RCB enters the ring with a chance to make history by successfully retaining their title, a feat previously achieved only by CSK and MI. Meanwhile, the tenacious Titans have a shot at securing their second IPL crown in what marks their third final appearance in just five seasons.

Match Details & Broadcasting Schedule

Grand Finale Fixture: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans (RCB vs GT)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Match Time: 7:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India

TV Broadcast (India): Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD/SD)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar App and Official Website

International Broadcast: Willow TV (USA), Sky Sports / NOW App (UK)

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: Indian Government Steps In; Suryakumar Yadav Dropped

RCB enters IPL 2026 Final riding a wave of immense momentum. They booked a direct ticket to the final after a dominant 92-run victory over GT in Qualifier 1, powered by Rajat Patidar's blistering 33-ball 93. A victory tonight would allow RCB to secure back-to-back historic titles.

Conversely, the Gujarat Titans took the hard scenic route. After their Qualifier 1 setback, Shubman Gill's masterful century (104 off 53 balls) in Qualifier 2 against the Rajasthan Royals comfortably guided them to a 7-wicket win. Making their third final appearance in five seasons, GT boasts supreme squad depth and a relentless bowling unit. With tactical redemption on the line, expect a high-octane tactical war.

In overall IPL head-to-head encounters, Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge over Gujarat Titans in their IPL rivalry, winning 5 of their 9 encounters compared to GT's 4 victories.

Also Read | Watch: Taarak Mehta Fame Actress Claims Divorced RR Cricketer Repeatedly Called Her 'Hot' In DMs

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the finalists for the IPL 2026?

The IPL 2026 final will feature the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

When and where is the IPL 2026 final?

The final is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

What is at stake for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final?

RCB has the opportunity to make history by successfully retaining their title, a feat only achieved by CSK and MI previously.

How did Gujarat Titans reach the final?

After losing Qualifier 1, GT secured their spot in the final with a 7-wicket win in Qualifier 2, led by Shubman Gill's century.

What is the head-to-head record between RCB and GT in the IPL?

In their IPL rivalry, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a slight edge, winning 5 out of their 9 encounters compared to Gujarat Titans' 4 victories.

Published at : 31 May 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Final GT Vs RCB RCB VS GT IPL 2026 Final
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