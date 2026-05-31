RCB vs GT Head-To-Head: Who Holds Edge Ahead Of IPL 2026 Final?

The stage is set for the IPL 2026 final as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans prepare to battle for the title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Captains Rajat Patidar and Shubman Gill will lead their respective sides into the season's biggest match, with both teams eyeing what would be their second IPL championship.

RCB earned a direct place in the final after finishing atop the league standings and defeating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. GT, meanwhile, kept their title hopes alive by overcoming Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to secure their place in the summit clash.

Also Read | Watch: Taarak Mehta Fame Actress Claims Divorced RR Cricketer Repeatedly Called Her 'Hot' In DMs

While this is the first time Bengaluru and Gujarat will meet in an IPL final, the two franchises have already developed a competitive rivalry over the years. Since Gujarat Titans joined the league in 2022, the teams have faced each other nine times in the tournament.

RCB vs GT Head-to-Head Record

The overall head-to-head record slightly favours Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Of the nine IPL meetings between the two sides, RCB have emerged victorious on five occasions, while Gujarat Titans have won four matches.

RCB also hold the highest team score in this rivalry, having posted 254 runs against Gujarat in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026. GT's highest total against Bengaluru stands at 205 runs.

Breaking down the rivalry season by season:

2022: Both teams won one match each.

2023: Gujarat Titans won the only meeting.

2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru completed a double win over GT.

2025: Gujarat Titans won their sole encounter.

2026: The teams have already met three times.

Who Has Had Edge in IPL 2026?

RCB and GT have shared honours in their three meetings this season, although Bengaluru enter the final with momentum from their dominant playoff victory. The first encounter came on April 24 in Bengaluru, where RCB registered a five-wicket win. Virat Kohli starred with an impressive 81 off 44 balls, while Sai Sudharsan struck a century for Gujarat.

The second clash took place on April 30 in Ahmedabad. On that occasion, Gujarat Titans bounced back with a four-wicket victory in a closely contested match where no batter managed to score a half-century.

Their most recent meeting came in Qualifier 1, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a commanding performance. Batting first, RCB piled up 254 runs before bowling Gujarat out for 162, sealing a comprehensive 92-run victory and booking their place in the final.

With the head-to-head record closely contested and both teams boasting match-winners across departments, the IPL 2026 final promises to be an exciting battle between two of the tournament's best-performing sides.