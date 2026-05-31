Asian Games 2026: Indian Government Steps In; Suryakumar Yadav Dropped

Current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly been omitted from the 30-member longlist submitted by the BCCI to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the upcoming 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Times of India reported. The decision to leave out the high-profile skipper hints that selectors are ready to look beyond the veteran batter for long-term T20 cycles.

Double Calendar Dilemma Forces Separate Squads

The primary reason behind the massive logistical reshuffle is a direct scheduling conflict on the international calendar. The men's cricket event at the Asian Games runs from September 24 to October 3, 2026. This directly overlaps with India's home bilateral white-ball series against the West Indies (comprising three ODIs and five T20Is), scheduled between September 27 and October 17.

To balance both high-profile commitments, the national selection committee must build a massive, flexible player pool to comfortably deploy two separate, competitive Indian teams simultaneously.

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As per TOI, the Indian government will actively influence whether BCCI sends its first-choice main T20 players to the tournament. Due to a scheduling conflict, BCCI is consulting the government to decide if top-tier international players will be released for the multi-sport event or if a secondary squad will be required.

BCCI has reportedly submitted a 30-man probables list to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The first-choice 15-man squad must be finalized by the second week of June. The last date to make changes to the list was on May 14.

High-profile T20 mainstays like Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill have been omitted from the longlist sent by BCCI to IOA, signaling that the primary focus for senior players remains the West Indies series and international bilaterals.

If sent, the Asian Games squad is expected to be captained by alternate options like Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, or Tilak Varma.

"It was decided in Jan that Suryakumar Yadav will not be part of the Asian Games. The focus is on ODI World Cup preparations. There are a few players in the long list who play the ODI format too. The govt will prefer if the BCCI sends a full-strength team to the Asian Games. A call on the Asian Games teams will be taken after consulting the govt," the source told TOI.