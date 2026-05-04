Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeSportsIPLHardik Pandya Under Pressure? 3 Players Who Could Replace Him As MI Captain

Hardik Pandya Under Pressure? 3 Players Who Could Replace Him As MI Captain

With MI struggling under Hardik Pandya, the franchise, five-time IPL champion, might opt for a new leader in the future, with these three as possible replacements.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 May 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Indians might look for new captain after poor IPL season.
  • Tilak Varma is a potential long-term leader, fitting youth focus.
  • Jasprit Bumrah offers leadership experience and international captaincy.
  • Suryakumar Yadav provides a short-term, transitional leadership option.

Hardik Pandya MI Captaincy: The leadership situation at Mumbai Indians is under intense scrutiny after a string of underwhelming seasons in the Indian Premier League. When the franchise brought back Hardik from Gujarat Titans, it was seen as a long-term investment in leadership. The move reflected strong belief in his ability to guide the side into a new era. However, things haven’t gone according to plan. The team fell short of expectations in both 2024 and 2025, with struggles continuing into IPL 2026. With three disappointing campaigns in a row, questions are now being raised about whether a leadership change is necessary.

If the franchise decides to move on from Hardik as captain, a few names stand out as possible successors.

Tilak Varma: A Long-Term Investment

Varma presents a strong case as a future leader. The young batter has been part of the MI setup for several seasons and understands the team’s environment. At just 23, he fits perfectly into a long-term vision, something the management clearly values.

While there is always the option of handing the captaincy back to Rohit Sharma, the franchise may prefer grooming a younger face to lead the next generation. Tilak’s growing experience and composure on the field make him a compelling candidate to take on bigger responsibilities.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar’s Special Gesture: Hosts LSG Stars For Dinner Before MI Clash

Jasprit Bumrah: Experience Meets Leadership

Bumrah is another strong contender. A pillar of the Mumbai Indians for over a decade, Bumrah has been instrumental in the team’s success and commands immense respect in the dressing room.

He has already shown leadership potential on the international stage, having captained India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 match in Perth, where the team secured a dominant 295-run victory. His calm temperament and tactical awareness make him a natural leader.

Suryakumar Yadav: A Short-Term Option

Suryakumar Yadav brings a different dimension to the conversation. While he hasn’t been a regular captain for MI, he has led the side in a few matches and has a strong record in leadership roles elsewhere.

Under his captaincy, India clinched the T20 World Cup this year, showcasing his ability to manage high-pressure situations. At 35, he may not fit long-term plans. But he can be a transitional captain, guiding younger players like Tilak and shaping the team’s future leaders.

ALSO READ | From IPL To BJP: Ex-India, KKR Pacer Ashoke Dinda Battles To Retain Moyna Seat In WB Elections

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there scrutiny over Mumbai Indians' leadership?

Mumbai Indians have had several disappointing seasons in the IPL, failing to meet expectations recently. This has led to questions about their current leadership.

Who are the potential successors if Hardik Pandya is removed as captain?

Potential successors include Tilak Varma, who represents a long-term investment, and Jasprit Bumrah, who brings experience and demonstrated leadership. Suryakumar Yadav is also considered a short-term option.

What makes Tilak Varma a strong candidate for captaincy?

Tilak Varma is young, understands the team environment, and fits the franchise's preference for long-term vision. His composure on the field also makes him a compelling choice.

What leadership experience does Jasprit Bumrah have?

Bumrah has been a key player for MI for over a decade and commands respect. He captained India to a dominant victory in a Border-Gavaskar Trophy match.

How does Suryakumar Yadav fit into the captaincy discussion?

Suryakumar Yadav captained India to a T20 World Cup victory, proving his ability in high-pressure situations. He could serve as a transitional captain for MI.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA Mumbai Indians Captaincy Hardik Pandya
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Hardik Pandya Under Pressure? 3 Players Who Could Replace Him As MI Captain
Hardik Pandya Under Pressure? 3 Players Who Could Replace Him As MI Captain
IPL
Mumbai Indians Qualification Scenario: IPL Playoff Chances Explained Ahead Of MI vs LSG Tonight
Mumbai Indians Qualification Scenario: IPL Playoff Chances Explained Ahead Of MI vs LSG Tonight
IPL
Rohit Sharma Wins Hearts: Rushes To Help Groundman Hit During MI vs LSG Practice
Rohit Sharma Wins Hearts: Rushes To Help Groundman Hit During MI vs LSG Practice
IPL
Will Rohit Sharma Play In MI vs LSG Today? Latest Update On MI Star's Injury
Will Rohit Sharma Play In MI vs LSG Today? Latest Update On MI Star's Injury
Advertisement

Videos

Election update: BJP Taps Public Sentiment to Build Winning Narrative in West Bengal
Election update: BJP Headquarters in Kolkata Turns Festive as Campaign Song Echoes
Election update: No One Above Constitution or Law, Says Swami Ramdev
Election update: Delhi Leaders Celebrate Election Victory with Jhalmuri-Themed Festivities
Election update: “Victory of Developed India Idea,” Say BJP Leaders After Strong Election Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget