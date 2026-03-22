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HomeSportsIPLIPL Fastest Fifties: Top 5 Quickest Half-Centuries Ft. KL Rahul

IPL Fastest Fifties: Top 5 Quickest Half-Centuries Ft. KL Rahul

From Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 13-ball blitz to Yusf Pathan’s power-hitting prowess, here is a quick look at the top 5 fastest IPL fifties ahead of the 2026 season.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
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IPL Fastest Fifties: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season set to kick off on March 28, fans have begun revisiting some of the tournament’s most electrifying records. Among them, the race for the fastest half-century remains one of the most thrilling aspects of T20 cricket. At the top of this elite list sits a young upcoming Indian top-order batsman, whose explosive knock rewrote IPL history. With that said, here’s a look at the top five fastest fifties in IPL history so far.

Top 5 Fastest 50s In IPL History

1) Yashasvi Jaiswal - 13 balls

Jaiswal holds the record for the quickest fifty in IPL history. Representing Rajasthan Royals, he achieved the milestone in just 13 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 11, 2023, at Eden Gardens.

The left-hander went on to score a brilliant 98, dominating from the outset with a flurry of boundaries and sixes that put the opposition under immediate pressure.

2) KL Rahul - 14 balls

Coming in second is KL Rahul, who smashed a 14-ball half-century for Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals on April 8, 2018.

Known for his composure and timing, Rahul showcased his attacking prowess in that innings, which remains one of the most memorable in IPL history.

3) Pat Cummins - 14 balls

One of the most unexpected names on the list is Pat Cummins. Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders on April 6, 2022, he reached his fifty in just 14 balls against Mumbai Indians.

The Australian pacer stunned fans with his aggressive strokeplay, proving that bowlers can also deliver match-winning performances with the bat.

4) Romario Shepherd - 14 balls

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd occupies the fourth spot. He hammered a 14-ball fifty for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Chennai Super Kings on May 3, 2025.

His rapid-fire innings came in a high-pressure situation, making it even more significant.

5) Yusuf Pathan - 15 balls

Rounding off the list is Yusuf Pathan, who smashed a 15-ball half-century for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 24, 2014.

Pathan’s knock is still remembered as one of the finest examples of clean hitting in IPL history.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history?

Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history. He achieved this milestone in just 13 deliveries.

Which players have scored the second fastest fifty in the IPL?

KL Rahul, Pat Cummins, and Romario Shepherd share the second fastest fifty record, all achieving it in 14 balls.

Who is the only player on the top 5 fastest fifties list to score a fifty in 15 balls?

Yusuf Pathan is the only player on the top 5 list to score a fifty in 15 balls. He achieved this for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Against which teams were the fastest IPL fifties scored?

The fastest fifties were scored against Kolkata Knight Riders (by Jaiswal), Delhi Capitals (by Rahul), Mumbai Indians (by Cummins), and Chennai Super Kings (by Shepherd).

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Stats KL Rahul Yashasvi Jaiswal IPL
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