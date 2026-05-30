Watch: Shubman Gill's Father Celebrates GT Captain's Century In Sidhu Moosewala Style

Shubman Gill's magnificent century in Qualifier 2 not only guided Gujarat Titans into IPL 2026 final but also sparked an emotional celebration from his family. As soon as Gill reached the three-figure mark, his father, Lakhwinder Singh Gill, celebrated in a style reminiscent of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, creating a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

Shubman Gill brought up his century in just 47 deliveries with a boundary, registering the fastest hundred in IPL playoff history. The Gujarat Titans skipper also became the first player to score two centuries in IPL playoffs and the first captain to record a playoff century.

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anchu Dogra (@anchudogra)

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Replaced As India Coach? BCCI Picks New Man

Following Gujarat's convincing seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, Shubman Gill's parents joined the celebrations on the field. Overwhelmed with joy, Lakhwinder Singh Gill grabbed his son's hand and broke into an impromptu dance.

He even attempted to get Shubman to join him, but the GT captain responded with a smile, embraced his father, and walked away. The heartwarming exchange was captured by a fan in the stands and quickly spread across social media platforms.

Watch Video

Shubman Gill's father wanted to dance with him, but Gill looked very shy.😂 pic.twitter.com/fmU39HAb6E — Sam (@cricsam02) May 30, 2026

The celebration carried added significance as it came on the anniversary of Sidhu Moosewala's death in 2022. Shubman Gill's father paid tribute through the singer's trademark celebration style, adding another emotional layer to the moment.

Also Read | Watch: Riyan Parag Scolds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; RR Star In Tears After Qualifier Defeat

Gill's innings proved decisive in Gujarat's successful chase. The captain smashed 104 runs from just 53 balls, striking 15 fours and three sixes. By the time he was dismissed, the Titans were firmly in control and on the verge of sealing their place in the final.

Under Gill's leadership, Gujarat Titans have now reached their first IPL final with him as captain. The franchise had previously made two final appearances under Hardik Pandya, winning the title in their debut season in 2022.

IPL 2026 final will now see Gujarat Titans take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While GT will be chasing their second IPL crown, RCB will be aiming to add another title to their trophy cabinet after ending their long wait for championship success last season.