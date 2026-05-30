Watch: Riyan Parag Scolds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; RR Star In Tears After Qualifier Defeat

The heartbreak of elite sport was on full display following IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 showdown between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at Mullanpur. GT celebrated a ticket to the grand finale, but cameras caught an incredibly intense, animated conversation in the Rajasthan dugout between skipper Riyan Parag and his 15-year-old batting prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The teenage sensation had just played the innings of his life, smashing a jaw-dropping 96 off 47 deliveries against a world-class GT bowling attack.

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However, his dismissal in the 18th over sparked a massive talking point. Social media quickly flooded with footage of Parag passionately gesturing and speaking to a visibly dejected Sooryavanshi, leaving fans debating whether it was a harsh scolding or a crucial captain's lesson.

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VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI CRYING AFTER MATCH LOSS 🤯



- Feel for Vaibhav, He did everything to win for his team but God have different plans 💔 pic.twitter.com/cpjiOM4gN8 — Sam (@cricsam02) May 30, 2026

Sooryavanshi's Near-Miss

For the third time in just four innings, the "Boy Wonder" of IPL 2026 found himself agonizingly stranded in the nineties.

Just 48 hours prior in the Eliminator, Sooryavanshi had blasted a historic 97 off 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Against GT, with senior openers falling cheaply around him, the 15-year-old showed incredible maturity. He absorbed immense pressure from Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada before launching a calculated, brutal assault - taking 46 runs off his next 15 balls to race to 96.

Along the way, he became the fastest batter to reach 1,000 career IPL runs by balls faced (440 deliveries).

With a maiden playoff century there for the taking, Sooryavanshi top-edged a Kagiso Rabada bouncer straight to third man, walking back for 96 with 16 balls left in the innings.

Why Was Riyan Parag Animated?

While initial reactions on social media labeled the dugout exchange as Parag "scolding" the tearful teenager, the context of the match paints a highly tactical picture.

Though Rajasthan eventually posted a massive 214/6, Sooryavanshi's departure right before the death overs meant a potential score of 235+ slipped away. Against a relentless Gujarat Titans lineup spearheaded by Shubman Gill (who struck a match-winning 104), those extra 15-20 runs proved to be the ultimate difference.

Post-match, Parag dispelled any rumors of bad blood, choosing instead to lavish the young prodigy with absolute praise while emphasizing the team-first mentality: "I can't put it into words. There’s one way where you just slog and score runs, but he (Vaibhav) doesn’t do that. He calculates and plays his shots with immense maturity. I just hope he continues to do well for his career, do well for the Rajasthan Royals, and eventually help us win our second title."