Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLMore Matches In IPL 2027? BCCI Breaks Silence On Expansion Speculation

More Matches In IPL 2027? BCCI Breaks Silence On Expansion Speculation

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has addressed speculation around increasing the number of IPL matches in future seasons of the tournament.

Reported By : Suyash Sahay | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BCCI secretary rules out immediate IPL match schedule expansion.
  • Global cricket calendar, player availability hinder format extension.
  • Tournament retains 10 teams, 70-match league phase format.

IPL 2027 Matches: The Indian Premier League has undergone significant changes in recent years, but fans hoping for an expanded schedule in the near future may have to wait longer. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, in an interview with PTI, has dismissed the possibility of increasing the number of matches in upcoming editions of the tournament, despite previous discussions around expansion. The IPL took a major step forward in 2022 when two new franchises, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), joined the competition.

BCCI Rules Out Immediate IPL expansion

The existing format sees all 10 franchises play 14 league-stage matches each, resulting in a 70-match league phase before the Playoffs begin. Despite speculation around expansion, the tournament is expected to retain this structure for the foreseeable future.

“So far as the other thing regarding the increase of the number of matches that is not feasible right at this moment because we have to consider many other factors regarding various players coming from various nations and with lot of difficulties," Devajit Saikia said.

Also Check: IPL 2027 Schedule Twist! BCCI Eyes Fresh Window For T20 Spectacle

International Calendar Remains Major Obstacle

The BCCI's reluctance to add more games is largely linked to the growing pressure on the global cricket calendar.

Saikia highlighted the limited window currently available for the tournament and suggested that extending it further would create complications for international cricket.

"We are getting this two months window but it will be very difficult to enhance it to go beyond two months because other countries also have to play bilateral matches and there are various other things relating to international draws and fixtures.”

With players representing multiple countries and bilateral series continuing throughout the year, finding additional space for a longer IPL season remains a difficult task.

The comments effectively put an end to speculation surrounding a larger IPL schedule in the immediate future. While the league remains one of the biggest and most commercially successful T20 competitions in the world, the balance between franchise cricket and international commitments continues to be a key factor in shaping its calendar.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the number of matches in the IPL increase soon?

No, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has dismissed the possibility of increasing the number of matches in upcoming editions. The tournament is expected to retain its current 70-match league phase.

Why is the BCCI not expanding the IPL schedule?

The BCCI's reluctance is largely linked to the growing pressure on the global cricket calendar. Extending the current two-month window would create complications for international cricket.

What is the current format of the IPL regarding matches?

The existing format sees all 10 franchises play 14 league-stage matches each. This results in a 70-match league phase before the Playoffs begin.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Jun 2026 02:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK BCCI RCB Devajit Saikia IPL 2027
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
More Matches In IPL 2027? BCCI Breaks Silence On Expansion Speculation
More Matches In IPL 2027? BCCI Breaks Silence On Expansion Speculation
IPL
IPL 2027 Schedule Twist: BCCI Eyes Fresh Window For T20 Spectacle
IPL 2027 Schedule Twist: BCCI Eyes Fresh Window For T20 Spectacle
IPL
IPL Franchises On Alert: MI, RCB Scouts Tracking Emerging Talent In Jharkhand T20 Cricket League
IPL Franchises On Alert: MI, RCB Scouts Tracking Emerging Talent In Jharkhand T20 Cricket League
IPL
IPL 2026 Cheerleader Exposes Shocking Hospital Lie - WATCH
IPL 2026 Cheerleader Exposes Shocking Hospital Lie - WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL CRISIS: 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Rebel Amid Ideology Row, Party Issues Notices
SENA UBT CRISIS: Sanjay Raut Issues Notice to Rebel MPs, Warns of Action Over Defection Row
POLITICAL BREAKTHROUGH: 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Rebel, Cite Ideological Drift and Party Concerns
POLITICAL BREAKING: Shiv Sena UBT Split Deepens as Rebel MPs Skip Key Meeting in Parliament
OPPOSITION ATTACK: Congress Slams BJP Over Shiv Sena Split, Calls It Attack on Democracy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget