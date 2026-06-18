More Matches In IPL 2027? BCCI Breaks Silence On Expansion Speculation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI secretary rules out immediate IPL match schedule expansion.

Global cricket calendar, player availability hinder format extension.

Tournament retains 10 teams, 70-match league phase format.

IPL 2027 Matches: The Indian Premier League has undergone significant changes in recent years, but fans hoping for an expanded schedule in the near future may have to wait longer. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, in an interview with PTI, has dismissed the possibility of increasing the number of matches in upcoming editions of the tournament, despite previous discussions around expansion. The IPL took a major step forward in 2022 when two new franchises, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), joined the competition.

BCCI Rules Out Immediate IPL expansion

The existing format sees all 10 franchises play 14 league-stage matches each, resulting in a 70-match league phase before the Playoffs begin. Despite speculation around expansion, the tournament is expected to retain this structure for the foreseeable future.

“So far as the other thing regarding the increase of the number of matches that is not feasible right at this moment because we have to consider many other factors regarding various players coming from various nations and with lot of difficulties," Devajit Saikia said.

Also Check: IPL 2027 Schedule Twist! BCCI Eyes Fresh Window For T20 Spectacle

International Calendar Remains Major Obstacle

The BCCI's reluctance to add more games is largely linked to the growing pressure on the global cricket calendar.

Saikia highlighted the limited window currently available for the tournament and suggested that extending it further would create complications for international cricket.

"We are getting this two months window but it will be very difficult to enhance it to go beyond two months because other countries also have to play bilateral matches and there are various other things relating to international draws and fixtures.”

With players representing multiple countries and bilateral series continuing throughout the year, finding additional space for a longer IPL season remains a difficult task.

The comments effectively put an end to speculation surrounding a larger IPL schedule in the immediate future. While the league remains one of the biggest and most commercially successful T20 competitions in the world, the balance between franchise cricket and international commitments continues to be a key factor in shaping its calendar.