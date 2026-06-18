IPL 2027 Schedule Twist: BCCI Eyes Fresh Window For T20 Spectacle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI explores earlier IPL 2027 start due to weather.

Proposed window: March 10 to May 15, avoiding pre-monsoon.

Aims to mitigate high temperatures affecting players and crowds.

IPL 2027 Schedule: The Indian Premier League continues to dominate cricket discussions every year, and it seems like preparations for the 2027 edition have already begun despite the current focus being on international cricket. While India are involved in an ODI series against Afghanistan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has revealed that discussions are underway regarding a possible change to the IPL calendar for the upcoming season. The governing body is exploring the possibility of starting IPL 2027 earlier than usual due to concerns surrounding rising temperatures and the weather.

BCCI Considers Early Start For IPL 2027

Devajit Saikia stated in an interview with PTI that the board is examining a potential window between March 10 and May 15 for the next IPL season.

"This year, IPL started around the March 29th (28th), and it was over by May 31. Only thing which we are discussing is that during the fag end of the tournament after May 15. There is apprehension of having rainfall or pre-monsoon season starting. On the other hand, there is hot weather which is not very conducive either for the players or for the crowds,"

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The BCCI secretary added that shifting the schedule earlier could benefit both players and spectators, especially with weather conditions becoming a bigger factor during the final phase of the tournament.

"So therefore, there is a discussion going on in BCCI as well as in our IPL Governing Council regarding whether we can start the tournament a little bit earlier than the fag end of March,"

He further revealed that steps have already been taken to explore possible scheduling options.

"From next year, we will make an effort and I have already instructed our General Manager to look for the windows whether we can start it by 10th of March and conclude it by 15th of May."

Expanded IPL Schedule Adds To Busy Cricket Calendar

The IPL has grown significantly in recent years, especially after the introduction of two new franchises, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in 2022.

The addition of teams expanded the tournament to 74 matches, increasing the overall duration of the competition and putting more pressure on the global cricket calendar.

The longer IPL window has created scheduling challenges, with international fixtures often following shortly after the league concludes.

The 2026 IPL season, for example, began only weeks after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, while India returned to international action just days after the franchise tournament ended with a Test match followed by an ODI series.

With weather concerns and a crowded cricket calendar becoming bigger challenges, the BCCI's potential IPL 2027 schedule change could mark a significant shift in how the tournament is organised in the future.