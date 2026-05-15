Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK Against LSG? Check Latest Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni reportedly not traveling with CSK for LSG match.

Sanju Samson handles wicketkeeping and top-order batting.

CSK aims for another win against inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants.

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Update: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni has been out of action this entire IPL season thus far due to a calf strain issue. Despite being seen training in the nets, he is yet to feature in a match. Needless to say, as Chennai travel to Lucknow to face the Lucknow Super Giants (CSK), whom they recently defeated at home, many fans would be wondering if Dhoni will finally take the field this season. While nothing has been revealed officially just yet, the chances of him playing don't look good.

Dhoni Hasn't Travelled To Face LSG: Report

According to Cricbuzz, MS Dhoni was initially scheduled to travel alongside the CSK contingent but later decided against making the trip. This, if true, would be a big blow for fans who have been desperately looking forward to see the veteran in action.

In Dhoni’s absence, Sanju Samson has taken over wicketkeeping responsibilities for Chennai Super Kings following his move from Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026.

The Indian batsman has been one of CSK’s standout performers this season and has played a key role in keeping the franchise alive in the Playoff race. Samson has delivered multiple match-winning innings and has also registered two centuries during the campaign.

After suffering three straight defeats at the start of the season, Chennai have managed to revive their campaign with a strong turnaround in recent matches.

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CSK Eye Another Win Over LSG

Despite their resurgence, CSK still need positive results in their remaining fixtures to strengthen their Playoff hopes.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side will now take on Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants, who have struggled for consistency this season with only three wins so far.

CSK had defeated LSG in their previous meeting and will be hoping to complete another victory to keep their qualification chances alive heading into the final phase of the league stage.