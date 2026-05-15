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HomeSportsIPLWill MS Dhoni Play For CSK Against LSG? Check Latest Update

Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK Against LSG? Check Latest Update

MS Dhoni reportedly did not travel with the CSK squad to Lucknow, raising fresh doubts over his availability against LSG in IPL 2026.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 May 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MS Dhoni reportedly not traveling with CSK for LSG match.
  • Sanju Samson handles wicketkeeping and top-order batting.
  • CSK aims for another win against inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants.

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Update: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni has been out of action this entire IPL season thus far due to a calf strain issue. Despite being seen training in the nets, he is yet to feature in a match. Needless to say, as Chennai travel to Lucknow to face the Lucknow Super Giants (CSK), whom they recently defeated at home, many fans would be wondering if Dhoni will finally take the field this season. While nothing has been revealed officially just yet, the chances of him playing don't look good.

Dhoni Hasn't Travelled To Face LSG: Report

According to Cricbuzz, MS Dhoni was initially scheduled to travel alongside the CSK contingent but later decided against making the trip. This, if true, would be a big blow for fans who have been desperately looking forward to see the veteran in action.

In Dhoni’s absence, Sanju Samson has taken over wicketkeeping responsibilities for Chennai Super Kings following his move from Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026.

The Indian batsman has been one of CSK’s standout performers this season and has played a key role in keeping the franchise alive in the Playoff race. Samson has delivered multiple match-winning innings and has also registered two centuries during the campaign.

After suffering three straight defeats at the start of the season, Chennai have managed to revive their campaign with a strong turnaround in recent matches.

Also Read: Arshdeep Singh Under Fire Over Alleged Racist Comment Towards Tilak Varma

CSK Eye Another Win Over LSG

Despite their resurgence, CSK still need positive results in their remaining fixtures to strengthen their Playoff hopes.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side will now take on Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants, who have struggled for consistency this season with only three wins so far.

CSK had defeated LSG in their previous meeting and will be hoping to complete another victory to keep their qualification chances alive heading into the final phase of the league stage.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has MS Dhoni not played in the IPL this season?

MS Dhoni has been out of action due to a calf strain issue. Despite training, he has yet to feature in a match.

Will MS Dhoni play against Lucknow Super Giants?

Reports suggest MS Dhoni did not travel with the team to face LSG. His chances of playing don't look good at this moment.

Who is handling wicketkeeping duties for CSK in Dhoni's absence?

Sanju Samson has taken over wicketkeeping responsibilities for Chennai Super Kings. He joined CSK ahead of IPL 2026.

How has Sanju Samson performed for CSK this season?

Sanju Samson has been a standout performer, playing a key role in CSK's playoff race. He has delivered match-winning innings and scored two centuries.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni IPL LSG
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