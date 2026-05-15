Arshdeep Singh is facing controversy over a viral video where he appeared to say
Arshdeep Singh Under Fire Over Alleged Racist Comment Towards Tilak Varma
Arshdeep Singh faced social media backlash after a viral clip showed him making a controversial remark toward MI batsman Tilak Varma amid IPL 2026.
- Arshdeep Singh faces backlash over viral video addressing Tilak Varma.
- Some social media users claim Arshdeep's comments carried racial undertones.
- Tilak Varma's fifty powered Mumbai Indians to a crucial win.
Arshdeep Singh Racism Controversy: Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh has found himself at the centre of controversy after a video from the IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians went viral on social media. The clip, widely circulated online, appears to show Arshdeep addressing Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Tilak Varma with the words, “Oye, andhere (Hey, darkness)”. While the interaction did not appear tense, with Tilak continuing the conversation, even smiling at the PBKS fast bowler, the video nevertheless sparked sharp reactions online.
Viral Arshdeep-Tilak Clip Triggers Online Debate
Several users on social media criticised the language used by Arshdeep, claiming the phrase carried racial undertones. Here are some of those reactions:
Arshdeep Singh made racist comments on Tilak Varma.— EpicCommentsTelugu (@EpicCmntsTelugu) May 14, 2026
Arshdeep called Tilak “andhera” (darkness) and compared his skin tone with Naman Dhir’s.
Tilak Varma responded maturely, saying, “I won’t encourage this. Let’s focus on tomorrow’s match.” pic.twitter.com/VPX9hkg6nP
This is horrible. Openly mocking him on his skin colour. https://t.co/ihQotgn9nT— Harshit Anand (@imHarshitAnand) May 14, 2026
Man he represents india.. @BCCI racism should not be tolerated in any form, feed the players with some sense.— VNC (@IamVNC_) May 14, 2026
Having fun is ok...but saying things kinda insulting to another player is not in gud taste and it's going to backfire on him the way he's going about.— Rash (@Rash28101) May 14, 2026
Poor from a player of his stature, representing India at the highest level, yet showing such conduct. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/yBlwRDwgdK— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) May 14, 2026
Also Read: Tri-Nation A series In Sri Lanka: Vaibhav Sooryvanshi Receives Call-Up; Check Full Schedule
Tilak Varma Powers Mumbai Indians To Crucial Win
Mumbai Indians secured a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala thanks to a sensational innings from Tilak Varma.
The left-handed batsman played a match-winning knock of 75 off just 33 deliveries and kept the chase under control with aggressive strokeplay. Ryan Rickelton also contributed significantly, while Will Jacks added late momentum with a quickfire 25 from only 10 balls.
Although Arshdeep Singh began strongly with a tight opening over that conceded just two runs, Mumbai gradually seized control of the chase.
The defeat marked PBKS' fifth consecutive loss in the tournament and further complicated their playoff hopes. They remain on 13 points, while Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals continue to apply pressure in the race for the top four.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What controversy has Arshdeep Singh been involved in?
What was the context of the interaction between Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma?
The interaction occurred during an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. Although the clip circulated online, Tilak Varma appeared unfazed and continued the conversation with Arshdeep.
How did social media react to the Arshdeep Singh video?
Several social media users criticized Arshdeep's language, claiming it was racist and mocked Tilak Varma's skin color. Others felt it was in poor taste and inappropriate for a player representing India.
What was the outcome of the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians?
Mumbai Indians secured a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings, largely due to Tilak Varma's match-winning innings of 75 off 33 balls.