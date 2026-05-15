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HomeSportsCricketArshdeep Singh Under Fire Over Alleged Racist Comment Towards Tilak Varma

Arshdeep Singh Under Fire Over Alleged Racist Comment Towards Tilak Varma

Arshdeep Singh faced social media backlash after a viral clip showed him making a controversial remark toward MI batsman Tilak Varma amid IPL 2026.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 May 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arshdeep Singh faces backlash over viral video addressing Tilak Varma.
  • Some social media users claim Arshdeep's comments carried racial undertones.
  • Tilak Varma's fifty powered Mumbai Indians to a crucial win.

Arshdeep Singh Racism Controversy: Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh has found himself at the centre of controversy after a video from the IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians went viral on social media. The clip, widely circulated online, appears to show Arshdeep addressing Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Tilak Varma with the words, “Oye, andhere (Hey, darkness)”. While the interaction did not appear tense, with Tilak continuing the conversation, even smiling at the PBKS fast bowler, the video nevertheless sparked sharp reactions online.

Viral Arshdeep-Tilak Clip Triggers Online Debate

Several users on social media criticised the language used by Arshdeep, claiming the phrase carried racial undertones. Here are some of those reactions:

Also Read: Tri-Nation A series In Sri Lanka: Vaibhav Sooryvanshi Receives Call-Up; Check Full Schedule

Tilak Varma Powers Mumbai Indians To Crucial Win

Mumbai Indians secured a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala thanks to a sensational innings from Tilak Varma.

The left-handed batsman played a match-winning knock of 75 off just 33 deliveries and kept the chase under control with aggressive strokeplay. Ryan Rickelton also contributed significantly, while Will Jacks added late momentum with a quickfire 25 from only 10 balls.

Although Arshdeep Singh began strongly with a tight opening over that conceded just two runs, Mumbai gradually seized control of the chase.

The defeat marked PBKS' fifth consecutive loss in the tournament and further complicated their playoff hopes. They remain on 13 points, while Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals continue to apply pressure in the race for the top four.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy has Arshdeep Singh been involved in?

Arshdeep Singh is facing controversy over a viral video where he appeared to say

What was the context of the interaction between Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma?

The interaction occurred during an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. Although the clip circulated online, Tilak Varma appeared unfazed and continued the conversation with Arshdeep.

How did social media react to the Arshdeep Singh video?

Several social media users criticized Arshdeep's language, claiming it was racist and mocked Tilak Varma's skin color. Others felt it was in poor taste and inappropriate for a player representing India.

What was the outcome of the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians secured a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings, largely due to Tilak Varma's match-winning innings of 75 off 33 balls.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Arshdeep Singh MI Tilak Varma IPL
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