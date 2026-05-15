Arshdeep Singh Under Fire Over Alleged Racist Comment Towards Tilak Varma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arshdeep Singh faces backlash over viral video addressing Tilak Varma.

Some social media users claim Arshdeep's comments carried racial undertones.

Tilak Varma's fifty powered Mumbai Indians to a crucial win.

Arshdeep Singh Racism Controversy: Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh has found himself at the centre of controversy after a video from the IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians went viral on social media. The clip, widely circulated online, appears to show Arshdeep addressing Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Tilak Varma with the words, “Oye, andhere (Hey, darkness)”. While the interaction did not appear tense, with Tilak continuing the conversation, even smiling at the PBKS fast bowler, the video nevertheless sparked sharp reactions online.

Viral Arshdeep-Tilak Clip Triggers Online Debate

Several users on social media criticised the language used by Arshdeep, claiming the phrase carried racial undertones. Here are some of those reactions:

Arshdeep Singh made racist comments on Tilak Varma.



Arshdeep called Tilak “andhera” (darkness) and compared his skin tone with Naman Dhir’s.



Tilak Varma responded maturely, saying, “I won’t encourage this. Let’s focus on tomorrow’s match.” pic.twitter.com/VPX9hkg6nP — EpicCommentsTelugu (@EpicCmntsTelugu) May 14, 2026

This is horrible. Openly mocking him on his skin colour. https://t.co/ihQotgn9nT — Harshit Anand (@imHarshitAnand) May 14, 2026

Man he represents india.. @BCCI racism should not be tolerated in any form, feed the players with some sense. — VNC (@IamVNC_) May 14, 2026

Having fun is ok...but saying things kinda insulting to another player is not in gud taste and it's going to backfire on him the way he's going about. — Rash (@Rash28101) May 14, 2026

Poor from a player of his stature, representing India at the highest level, yet showing such conduct. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/yBlwRDwgdK — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) May 14, 2026

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Tilak Varma Powers Mumbai Indians To Crucial Win

Mumbai Indians secured a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala thanks to a sensational innings from Tilak Varma.

The left-handed batsman played a match-winning knock of 75 off just 33 deliveries and kept the chase under control with aggressive strokeplay. Ryan Rickelton also contributed significantly, while Will Jacks added late momentum with a quickfire 25 from only 10 balls.

Although Arshdeep Singh began strongly with a tight opening over that conceded just two runs, Mumbai gradually seized control of the chase.

The defeat marked PBKS' fifth consecutive loss in the tournament and further complicated their playoff hopes. They remain on 13 points, while Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals continue to apply pressure in the race for the top four.