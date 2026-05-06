IPL 2026 SRH vs PBKS: Playing XI, Pitch Report, Head-To-Head & Match Prediction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings clash in IPL 2026 Match 49.

Both teams possess explosive batting lineups for high-scoring encounter.

Hyderabad historically dominates Punjab Kings in head-to-head records.

Batting-friendly pitch favors high scores; chasing might be advantageous.

IPL 2026 Pitch Report and Playing XI Prediction: The 49th match of IPL 2026 brings an exciting clash as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. With both sides packed with explosive batters, this contest promises high-scoring action and intense competition. Fans can expect fireworks as some of the biggest hitters in the league go head-to-head. Sunrisers Hyderabad will rely on their strong top order featuring Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen.

On the other side, Punjab Kings boast a powerful lineup with Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly and captain Shreyas Iyer leading the charge. With such depth in batting, the outcome remains unpredictable.

Punjab Kings is currently at the top of the points table, having secured six wins in nine matches, though they come into this game after two consecutive losses. Sunrisers Hyderabad, placed third, have also won six matches out of ten and are looking to bounce back after their recent defeat against KKR.

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Head-To-Head And Pitch Conditions

Historically, Sunrisers Hyderabad have dominated this fixture. In head-to-head encounters, Hyderabad have beaten Punjab 17 times, while Punjab Kings have managed only eight wins. This record gives Hyderabad a psychological edge going into the match.

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known to heavily favor batters. It often produces high-scoring games with plenty of boundaries, making it ideal for stroke play. Big totals have come close to the 300 run mark on occasions. Since this is a night game, teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first, as chasing has proven to be easier at this venue.

Match Prediction And Probable Playing XIs

As for the match prediction, this game is expected to be a close affair. Both teams have the firepower to dominate, making it a near 50-50 contest. However, teams batting second could hold a slight advantage given the pitch conditions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (C), Harsh Dubey, Saqib Hussain, Harshal Patel

Impact Player: Ishan Malinga

Punjab Kings Probable XI:

Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vaishyak

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With both teams eager to strengthen their playoff chances, this clash could play a crucial role in shaping the points table moving forward.