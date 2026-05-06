‘Think He’s Ready’: Cricket Veteran Backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For India Debut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ian Bishop supports Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India debut.

Sooryavanshi named among preferred opening options for T20Is.

IPL performances fuel growing calls for national selection.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut: The conversation around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi potentially breaking into India’s senior side is gathering pace, with growing excitement among fans and experts alike. Adding weight to the discussion, former West Indies pacer and veteran commentator Ian Bishop has thrown his support behind the young batter, suggesting that the next step to international cricket may not be far away. While discussing an alternate India T20I squad, he showed clear faith in Sooryavanshi’s ability by naming him as one of his preferred opening options.

His selection reflects the growing belief that the youngster has already shown enough promise to be considered for the highest level.

Ian Bishop’s Backs Sooryavanshi's India Debut

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Bishop explained his reasoning while outlining his preferred combination at the top of the order.

“Of my openers, I'm picking three in the squad. I want a left-right match-up as well as I can. The left-hander is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. I think he's ready to take another step,”

The endorsement from a seasoned voice like Bishop is significant, especially given his reputation for measured analysis. By placing Sooryavanshi alongside established names, Bishop has effectively underlined the youngster’s readiness to compete at a higher level.

In his squad, Bishop paired Sooryavanshi with Shubman Gill as first-choice openers, while Prabhsimran Singh was included as a backup option. The combination reflects a balance of experience and emerging talent.

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Ireland Tour Could Be The Next Step

Many reports have suggested that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is under consideration by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for India’s upcoming tour of Ireland. If selected, it would mark a significant milestone in his career, transitioning from age-group cricket to the senior international stage.

So far, Sooryavanshi has primarily represented India at the junior level. His most notable performance came during the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he delivered a remarkable innings of 175 off just 80 balls in the final against England, playing a decisive role in securing victory.

IPL Performances Add To The Hype

The young batsman’s rapid rise has also been fuelled by his performances in the Indian Premier League. In only his second season in the tournament, Sooryavanshi has already made a strong impression, registering multiple quickfire half-centuries and adding another century to his tally.

Such performances in a high-pressure league have further strengthened the case for his inclusion in the national side. With consistency and flair on his side, the calls for his elevation are only growing louder.