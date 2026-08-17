KKR Wants To Buy The Hundred Franchise, But Only If ECB Meets This Demand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KKR group sought Hundred franchise, found it overvalued.

KKR interest persists, conditional on Hundred competition expansion.

Expansion offers KKR opportunity to acquire new franchise.

The Kolkata Knight Riders ownership group could make another move into English cricket, but only if The Hundred expands beyond its current eight-team structure. The group reportedly explored buying a stake in one of the existing franchises during the latest ownership sale but eventually walked away from the process.

KKR Had Explored A Hundred Franchise

The KKR ownership group reportedly showed interest when the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) put stakes in the eight Hundred franchises up for sale.

However, the group eventually decided against pursuing Trent Rockets. According to a BBC report, KKR officials felt the franchise was slightly overvalued.

Trent Rockets were eventually bought by Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly and British businessman Jonathan Goldstein for just under £40 million.

KKR's interest, however, has reportedly not disappeared completely. The group could return to The Hundred if the competition expands beyond its current eight-team structure.

ECB Discusses 10-Team Hundred

The ECB has been considering the possibility of expanding The Hundred from eight teams to 10 in a future edition.

Durham has been mentioned as a potential location for one of the new franchises, while Bristol and Taunton are among the possible options for an additional team in the south-west of England.

There will reportedly be no change to the current eight-team structure during the present cycle, with 2029 emerging as a potential year for a 10-team Hundred.

An expansion would also bring more fixtures and potentially increase broadcast revenue, giving the ECB an opportunity to explore improved television deals when the next rights cycle begins.

KKR Could Add Another Knight Riders Franchise

An expansion would give KKR the opportunity to enter the competition by acquiring a new franchise rather than paying a premium for an existing team.

The group already owns Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and has built a wider global cricket portfolio.

Its other teams include Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 and Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket.

A Hundred franchise would further expand the Knight Riders brand into the English market and give the ownership group a presence across another major franchise competition.

The Hundred 2026 Ends With New Champions

The Hundred's 2026 season concluded with Manchester Super Giants winning their maiden men's title.

The Manchester-based franchise defeated Trent Rockets by five wickets in the men's final at Lord's on August 16.

The women's competition also produced a first-time champion, with Trent Rockets beating Sunrisers Leeds by eight wickets at Lord's.

The latest season marked a major change for The Hundred, with several franchises undergoing ownership changes and being rebranded following investments from groups associated with IPL franchises.

KKR could now be waiting for the next major opportunity, with expansion potentially providing the route for the Knight Riders Group to enter the competition.