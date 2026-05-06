Is PSL A Failed Business Model? PCB Forced To Reveal Shambolic 4.5 Billion Debt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Franchises settled fees but seek pending revenue share from PCB.

A major media partner owes billions, disrupting financial records.

New franchises require guaranteed payments from the central pool.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated a comprehensive campaign to recover billions of rupees in outstanding dues from defaulting franchises and commercial partners. This financial drive aims to replenish the national governing body's central accounts following significant delays in payments. Legal notices have been served to various organisations, threatening the immediate cancellation of existing contracts if liabilities remain unpaid.

Franchise Financial Disputes

The governing body issued notices to several Pakistan Super League franchises regarding unpaid annual fees to ensure compliance with tournament agreements. While some teams have resolved their debts, they have simultaneously requested that the board release their pending shares from the central revenue pool.

“Initially, some defaulting franchises of the Pakistan Super League were also sent notices to clear their outstanding annual fees or face action. These franchises have now cleared their dues but also asked the board to clear their share from the central pool for the franchises pending since 2010,” a PCB source told PTI.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya To Join KKR In Next IPL Season? Find Out Why This Move Makes Perfect Sense

Revenue Sharing Conflict

The board maintains that its ability to distribute central funds is directly dependent on all contracted parties fulfilling their financial obligations. One franchise reported that nearly ninety-six crore rupees remained outstanding from the tenth edition of the league.

According to the source, the board responded firmly to these grievances regarding the central pool. The franchise was told bluntly that unless contracted parties don’t honor their commitments how can the board clear dues.

Major Defaulting Partners

A single media rights company remains the most significant debtor, owing the board approximately four and a half billion rupees. This massive deficit has caused considerable disruption to the organisation's internal financial reporting and official audit processes.

“Because of this the board has not been able to keep its financial records up to date and audit their accounts,” the source confirmed to PTI. The entity involved holds rights for both domestic and international cricket.

Future Financial Obligations

Recent changes in ownership and the addition of new franchises have provided some immediate liquidity to the league's accounts. However, the board must now account for guaranteed minimum payments to these specific partners for the coming years.

“The thing is that while these new franchises are in the clear the board now has to pay them a guaranteed minimum amount of 85 crores PKR from PSL 11 and next four editions from the central pool,” the source added.

ALSO READ | Ahmedabad Will Host IPL 2026 Final: BCCI Confirms Narendra Modi Stadium As Final Venue