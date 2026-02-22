IPL 2026 Shocker? MS Dhoni May Not Play Every Match For CSK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





MS Dhoni IPL 2026: As the build-up to IPL 2026 gathers pace, speculation surrounding MS Dhoni’s involvement refuses to fade. With the veteran set to turn 45 later this year, questions are once again being asked about how frequently fans will see him in action for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season. A top source from within the five-time champion franchise has reportedly now provided clarity on at least one aspect, Dhoni will be part of the squad for the upcoming campaign. However, whether he features in every league fixture remains uncertain.

Dhoni's Full IPL 2026 Participation In Doubt

Putting rumours to rest about his participation, a franchise insider confirmed to news agency PTI that the former India captain has committed to the season.

"We can confirm this much that he is coming to Chennai and had confirmed his availability for the season," a top CSK source was quoted in a recent PTI report.

That assurance will delight supporters, especially those who view every Dhoni appearance as a special occasion. Yet, the same source stopped short of guaranteeing his presence in all matches.

"Whether he will play all games or not is something we can't say at the moment," the source added.

Squad Depth Adds Selection Complexity

CSK’s squad composition this year presents additional dynamics. The inclusion of Sanju Samson, traded in from Rajastan Royals (RR) strengthens the wicketkeeping department, while Urvil Patel and high-value recruit Kartik Sharma offer further options.

With multiple keeper-batsmen available, team management has the flexibility to rotate depending on match conditions and workload management.

The Impact Player rule has also reduced the need for Dhoni to bat extensively over the last two seasons, with his appearances often limited to brief finishing roles.

Fitness, Workload & The Chepauk Factor

Over the years, Dhoni has dealt with knee and back concerns, understandable given the physical strain of wicketkeeping and tight IPL schedules. Managing his workload could therefore be a strategic priority.

One scenario appears more certain, fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium can expect to see him in action. His presence at Chepauk continues to ignite unparalleled energy, reinforcing his lasting connection with the franchise and its supporters.

While his exact match count remains undecided, Dhoni’s influence on IPL 2026 is already guaranteed.