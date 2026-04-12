‘Don’t Have That X-Factor’: Gaikwad Admits CSK’s Flaws Despite Win Over DC

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gaikwad admits CSK bowling lacks X-Factor.

Sanju Samson's 115 and Mhatre's 59 powered CSK's batting.

Overton's 4/18 and Kamboj's wickets secured the win.

Ruturaj Gaikwad On CSK Flaws: Ruturaj Gaikwad offered a candid assessment of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) despite their much-needed win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026. Although the result brought relief, the skipper admitted there are still gaps to address, particularly in the bowling department. The win marked a significant turnaround for CSK, who had endured six consecutive defeats at their home ground. Breaking that streak, the five-time champions finally rediscovered their rhythm at Chepauk, offering a much-needed boost to their campaign.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Honest Admission

Speaking after the match, Gaikwad acknowledged that CSK may lack a certain edge with the ball but stressed the team’s focus on improving collectively.

"We do not have that X-Factor in the bowling, but we have been discussing on how to be more effective and more proactive. In the last few games, we were almost there. Some big overs cost us. Bowling-wise, we were on the mark tonight. We were set back in the powerplay but we came back after it,"

His comments reflected a balanced view, recognising shortcomings while also highlighting the progress made in recent outings.

Samson, Mhatre Lead Batting Charge

The victory was set up by a dominant batting performance, headlined by Sanju Samson, who smashed an unbeaten 115 off 56 deliveries. He was well supported by Ayush Mhatre, who contributed a fluent 59 from 36 balls. Their 113-run partnership powered CSK to a formidable 212/2 in 20 overs.

Gaikwad was full of praise for the batting unit and the intent shown on a sluggish surface.

"Feels good to finally get the win. Great performance. Always felt that coming here, we had been batting well. To post 200-210, when the wicket is on the slower side, we were showing good signs. One of those knocks where Sanju took on the opposition, played a magnificent knock. Ayush (Mhatre) also. But today was about the bowling. Taking wickets, bowling aggressive lengths,"

Bowlers Seal The Comeback

Despite a strong start from Delhi Capitals, including contributions from Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul, CSK’s bowlers regained control at crucial moments. Tristan Stubbs played a fighting knock of 60 off 30 balls, but lacked support from the rest of the batting line-up.

Jamie Overton emerged as the standout performer with figures of 4/18, while Kamboj chipped in with three wickets to ensure DC were restricted to 189.

While concerns remain, Gaikwad and his team will take confidence from a performance that combined batting dominance with disciplined bowling execution.