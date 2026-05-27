Vijay Mallya Reacts As RCB March Into Back-To-Back IPL Finals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 93 powered RCB to a massive 254/5.

RCB pacers dismantled Gujarat Titans, restricting them to 162.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a dominant 92-run victory.

The win sends RCB to their second consecutive IPL final.

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a statement performance in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026, thrashing Gujarat Titans by 92 runs to book their place in a second consecutive final. After finishing atop the league standings, RCB once again showcased why they have been the most dominant side this season, producing a near flawless outing in Dharamshala.

The emphatic victory also prompted a reaction from former RCB owner Vijay Mallya, who took to social media to congratulate the franchise after the massive win.

Reacting to the result, Vijay Mallya wrote on X: “Many Many congratulations to RCB namma dodda Simhagulu for an emphatic victory in Dharamshala tonight. You roared loud like the Lions of Bengaluru and roared into the IPL final as defending champions."

Patidar’s Explosive Knock

Asked to bat first, RCB piled up a staggering 254/5, thanks largely to a breathtaking innings from captain Rajat Patidar. The skipper remained unbeaten on 93 off just 33 deliveries and completely dismantled the Gujarat bowling attack during the death overs.

Patidar survived a couple of early reprieves before turning the contest into a one sided affair. The right hander smashed nine sixes and five boundaries in a sensational display of power hitting as RCB hammered 86 runs in the final five overs. Their final six overs alone yielded 114 runs, leaving GT with a mountain to climb.

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RCB Pacers Tear Through Gujarat Titans Batting

Chasing 255, Gujarat Titans needed an aggressive start, but the innings unraveled almost immediately. Opener Sai Sudharsan suffered an unusual dismissal when his bat slipped from his hands while attempting a shot against Jacob Duffy and crashed into the stumps. He departed for 14.

Things worsened soon after as captain Shubman Gill was bowled for just two by veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who once again proved lethal with the new ball.

Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 2/28 and also strengthened his hold on the Purple Cap with 26 wickets this season. Josh Hazlewood removed Jos Buttler, while Rasikh Salam struck twice in the powerplay to leave Gujarat reeling at 51/5.

Although Rahul Tewatia fought back with a spirited 68, the target proved far too steep. Gujarat were eventually bowled out as RCB sealed their place in the IPL final for the fifth time after previously reaching the summit clash in 2009, 2011, 2016, 2025 and now 2026.

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