NBEMS Revises Medical Admission Rules, Launches 11 New PG Courses: Check Key Changes

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced significant changes to its accreditation and admission framework for medical institutions offering postgraduate and fellowship programmes. The Board has also introduced 11 new courses across several specialised areas of medicine.

The latest changes are aimed at making postgraduate medical education more transparent, improving verification of candidates during admissions, and strengthening the requirements that hospitals and institutions must meet to obtain or retain accreditation.

The revised framework also places greater responsibility on accredited institutions to publicly share information about their facilities, faculty, and clinical training capacity.

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Medical Institutions Must Publish Mandatory Information

Under the updated framework, accredited hospitals and medical institutions will have to create a dedicated "NBEMS Mandatory Disclosures" section on the homepage of their official websites.

Institutions will be required to publish specified information covering areas such as training infrastructure, faculty strength, clinical workload, bed occupancy, and stipend details. This information will need to be checked and updated during the first week of every quarter.

The Board has warned that institutions could face consequences if they fail to provide the required information, do not update the disclosures on time, or publish inaccurate or misleading details. Such non-compliance could affect accreditation-related processes, renewals, and the inclusion of seats in the centralised counselling matrix.

Both newly accredited and existing institutions have been given three months to implement the disclosure requirement. They must also submit the direct link to their disclosure webpage through the Online Accreditation Application Portal.

NBEMS Tightens Verification Rules For Medical Admissions

The Board has also strengthened the process for checking candidates' eligibility and original documents before they are allowed to join NBEMS courses.

Accredited hospitals have been directed to conduct proper verification through the Online Portal for Joining and Registration (OPJR). The move follows observations that some institutions had allowed candidates to join courses without adequately checking their original documents and eligibility requirements.

Under the revised rules, hospitals could face a Rs 1 lakh penalty for each candidate admitted without the required verification. The penalty can also apply where institutions submit false, fabricated, misleading, or unverified documents during the admission process.

Hospitals have further been advised to follow the prescribed timelines for registration and document submission on both the OPJR and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) portals.

11 New Postgraduate And Fellowship Courses Introduced

As part of the latest update, NBEMS has added 11 programmes covering a range of specialised medical fields. The newly introduced courses are:

Diploma in Nuclear Medicine

DNB Trauma and Acute Care Surgery

DrNB Paediatric Hemato Oncology

DrNB Pulmonary Medicine

DrNB Head & Neck Oncology

FNB Paediatric Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology

FNB Upper GI Surgery

FNB Hepato Pancreato Biliary Surgery

FNB Asthma, Allergy and Applied Immunology

FNB Interventional Pulmonology

FNB Breast Surgery

For each programme, the Board has specified requirements covering areas such as candidate eligibility, course duration, faculty strength, infrastructure, patient load and accreditation conditions.

The expansion gives postgraduate medical aspirants more specialised course options across areas including oncology, pulmonary medicine, surgery, nuclear medicine and immunology.

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Accreditation Norms Revised For DrNB And FNB Courses

NBEMS has also modified certain minimum requirements that medical institutions must meet for accreditation.

There is no change in the clinical establishment requirement applicable to broad-speciality programmes such as DNB and Post MBBS Diploma courses. However, hospitals seeking accreditation for DrNB and FNB programmes will now have to meet stricter conditions.

Under the revised framework, such hospitals must have been operating as clinical establishments for at least three years. They must also have completed a minimum of two years of clinical operations before submitting an application for accreditation.

The changes are intended to ensure that institutions seeking to train postgraduate and fellowship students have adequate operational experience and the clinical environment required for specialised medical education.

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