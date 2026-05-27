BCCI May Shift IPL From March-May Window To This Month; Here's Why

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is exploring the possibility of shifting Indian Premier League (IPL) from its traditional spring-summer window to later in the year.

Since its inaugural edition in 2008, the cash-rich league has firmly occupied the March-May window. However, facing mounting challenges related to player exhaustion and soaring peak-summer temperatures, the league's top management has indicated that a shift to a September-October window is under active consideration.

Here's why BCCI is evaluating this massive scheduling overhaul:

Arun Dhumal Outlines Potential Window Shift

Speaking to The Sportstar, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal revealed that while there is no immediate rush to alter the existing framework, long-term strategic demands might require a completely new calendar slot.

With the IPL Governing Council mapping out an expansion plan to increase the number of matches starting from the 2028 season, finding a sustainable scheduling window has become a top priority. Dhumal explained:

“We need to sit across and speak to the broadcaster for their opinion on whether the tournament can be moved to another window. One suggestion was a window in September-October. That is the best time from an advertiser's point of view because it is just before Diwali. We will look at that when the next bilateral tender comes into play, in case we can find a window there.”

Why the Change?

Battling Brutal May Heatwaves

The primary operational challenge of the current window is the intense Indian summer heat, particularly throughout May. Extreme temperatures and soaring humidity across major metropolitan hubs have increasingly taken a heavy toll on athletes. The severe conditions frequently cause mid-match exhaustion, severe muscle cramps, and dehydration, occasionally forcing key domestic and international stars to limp off the field or suffer avoidable soft-tissue injuries.

Easing Chronic Player Fatigue

The relentless modern international cricket calendar leaves elite athletes with virtually zero breathing room. Most domestic and international stars wrap up high-stakes bilateral series or ICC events by late February or March, forcing them to transition directly into the high-intensity IPL environment without an adequate recovery block. Shifting the tournament would offer a much-needed buffer zone.

Multi-Million Dollar Pre-Diwali Commercial Boom

From a pure sports marketing and corporate finance perspective, a September-October slot is an advertiser's dream. Moving the tournament closer to the major festive season of Diwali would allow corporate sponsors and brands to maximize consumer spending, opening up massive new monetization streams for franchises and broadcasters alike.

Global Impact on Other Boards

Currently, IPL features 74 high-octane matches spread over a packed two-month timeline involving ten franchises. Because the tournament relies heavily on global icons, any permanent calendar move cannot be decided in isolation.

BCCI is fully aware that altering its slot will trigger a domino effect, requiring major adjustments to the domestic calendars of Cricket Australia, the ECB, and West Indies Cricket, alongside domestic competitions like the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which historically overlaps near the early phases.

Dhumal emphasized that the board plans to work collaboratively with global stakeholders to find a balanced solution:

"We have to do what is best for the game because IPL does not impact only the BCCI, it impacts all other cricket boards and players who play across the globe. We will sit across with all our friends from other countries and find what works best for this tournament and cricket globally."