Not Team India! Suryakumar Yadav To Play For A Different Side Before England Tour

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is taking a unique route to fine-tune his rhythm ahead of the national team's tour of the United Kingdom.

Following the early exit of the Mumbai Indians from IPL 2026, the explosive middle-order batter has joined a local franchise to participate in a high-profile exhibition fixture against the Uganda national cricket team on May 30 at the MCA Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Mumbai T20 League

Instead of heading straight to international duties, Suryakumar is utilizing the local circuit to regain his technical edge after a lean IPL 2026 campaign, where he managed a modest 270 runs across 13 innings. The star batter is set to represent the Triumph Knights Mumbai North East for the upcoming fourth edition of the Mumbai T20 League, which officially kicks off on June 1.

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Suryakumar shares a historic relationship with the franchise, having been one of the standout marquee names during the tournament’s inaugural edition back in 2018. The Triumph Knights retained him as their designated icon player ahead of the season's draft auction.

Uganda Challenge: Rare International Exhibition

Before the domestic league officially commences, the Triumph Knights will lock horns with Uganda on Saturday, May 30. The African nation is currently on a developmental tour of Mumbai, consisting of four one-day games and four T20 matches.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed that having Suryakumar Yadav on the field is a monumental occasion for everyone involved. Speaking to the press, MCA Secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar stated:

"He is a part of the team, so he is likely to play. He is the Indian captain, and whenever he plays against any team, it is a massive morale-booster for everyone on the pitch and is bound to provide a fantastic cricketing experience."

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MCA-Cricket Uganda PartnershipThe rare fixture is the result of a newly minted, five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Mumbai Cricket Association and the Uganda Cricket Association. MCA President Ajinkya Naik revealed that the collaborative tour was initiated under the guidance of ICC Chairman Jay Shah to boost global cricket exposure.

The arrangement functions as a reciprocal system: Ugandan cricketers receive top-tier training facilities and matches in Mumbai, while Mumbai’s secondary development squads get the flexibility to travel to Uganda for off-season exposure tours.