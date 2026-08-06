Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahane urges patience for young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Highlights significant difference between IPL and international cricket pressure.

Sooryavanshi struggled in England, then excelled against Zimbabwe.

Ajinkya Rahane On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Former India batsman Ajinkya Rahane has called for patience in assessing teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, urging fans and experts not to rush into predicting the youngster's future in international cricket. While the 15-year-old has already generated immense excitement with his fearless batting, Rahane believes the transition from franchise cricket to the international stage requires time and understanding. The experienced batsman stressed that expectations should be managed carefully, especially for a player who has only just begun his senior international journey.

Rahane Urges Patience With Sooryavanshi

Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, Rahane explained why it would be unfair to place additional pressure on Sooryavanshi at such an early stage of his career.

"It's tough to say or comment on right now. I don't want to say anything and put pressure on that young kid because people are already talking a lot about him. It's just two IPL seasons."

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Rahane also highlighted the significant difference between succeeding in the Indian Premier League and performing for the national team, where the expectations and pressure are considerably higher.

"What I've realised is that IPL and international cricket are completely different. The pressure when you represent your country is enormous. Chasing 70 runs in the IPL in four or five overs is easy."

"Chasing the same number of runs in international cricket is different. So, let him just play his game, let him just grow," he added.

Strong Comeback After Difficult England Tour

Sooryavanshi's international career has already witnessed contrasting phases.

His debut series in England proved challenging, as the young opener struggled to make an impact with scores of 14, 13 and 15 across three T20Is before being left out of the final game.

However, the left-hander responded impressively in India's subsequent T20I series against Zimbabwe.

He announced his return with a half-century in the opening match, followed it with 20 in the second game and capped off the series with a blistering 81 off just 49 deliveries in the finale.

India completed a comprehensive 3-0 series sweep, while Sooryavanshi accumulated 151 runs at an average of 50.33.