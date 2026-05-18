IPL 2026 Playoffs Race Explained: 7 Teams Battle For Qualification

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB secures IPL 2026 Playoffs spot; MI, LSG eliminated.

GT and SRH in strong positions to qualify for playoffs.

PBKS, RR face pressure with limited qualification chances.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: The IPL 2026 Playoffs race has entered a thrilling final phase with just one qualification spot officially sealed so far. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team to confirm their place in the next round after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday. Meanwhile, only two franchises, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), have been eliminated from contention. Delhi Capitals’ (DC) victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) has further intensified the battle for the remaining Playoff spots, leaving seven teams mathematically alive heading into the final week of the league stage.

GT & SRH In Strong Position

Gujarat Titans are currently in a commanding situation under captain Shubman Gill. The franchise requires just one victory from its final two matches to officially secure qualification and continue challenging RCB for a top-two finish.

Even if GT lose both fixtures, their superior points tally and healthy NRR still place them in a strong position to advance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also remain firmly in control of their own fate. Two wins from their remaining matches would take SRH to 18 points and comfortably seal qualification while potentially opening the door to a top-two finish. Even a single win could prove sufficient because of their positive NRR advantage over several rivals.

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PBKS & RR Under Pressure

Punjab Kings suffered a damaging setback against RCB, leaving them with very little margin for error. PBKS can now only reach a maximum of 15 points if they defeat Lucknow Super Giants in their final fixture.

Since the traditional qualification benchmark usually sits around 16 points, Punjab not only need a win but also favourable results elsewhere.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have seen their campaign lose momentum after four defeats in five matches. However, qualification still remains in their hands. Winning both remaining games would move RR to 16 points. A single victory, however, could drag them into a tense NRR battle involving several mid-table sides.

CSK, DC Face Tough Challenge

Chennai Super Kings find themselves in must-win territory after their recent defeat to LSG. CSK ideally need victories in both remaining matches to reach 16 points. Anything less would leave them dependent on multiple other results and NRR calculations.

Delhi Capitals remain alive following their crucial win over Rajasthan Royals, but their path is extremely narrow. DC can only finish on a maximum of 14 points, meaning they not only need a convincing win in their final game but also require several PBKS, RR, CSK & KKR to stumble.

With so many sides still in contention, the IPL 2026 Playoffs race is shaping up for a dramatic finish.