‘One Last Time’: Social Media Flooded With Emotional Posts For MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni Retirement Speculation: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in their final home game of IPL 2026. While they are still mathematically in the Playoff race, much of the attention ahead of the clash is centred around MS Dhoni. The veteran has not featured this season, but there growing speculation over whether could finally return to action at Chepauk. Fans are also wondering whether the appearance, if it happens, could mark the final competitive match of Dhoni’s legendary career. Social media has already been flooded with emotional reactions.

Social Media Speculates Dhoni's Retirement

There has been no official statement indicating that Dhoni could play his farewell match against SRH at Chepauk today, but social media is full of emotional 'one last time' posts. Check it out:

Dear CSK & Rutu: If this is Thala’s last match, please let him lead the team. All of us want to see him as captain one last time in our lives - it would mean everything to us 🥹



Our love for you will be forever, Thala🫠💛 pic.twitter.com/Botrp8V6T0 — BrevIsGod 🇿🇦 (@Thinkcritical07) May 18, 2026

One last time MS Dhoni playing… heart breaks 😭💛 pic.twitter.com/iERbEMjMkQ — °𝑴𝒔𝒅 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒌°⁷🐉 (@Msdhoni2411) May 18, 2026

all this long wait, just to see him play one last time??🥲💔 pic.twitter.com/gwZuiFSte3 — . (@diljaaneyaa) May 17, 2026

If Thala steps onto the field tomorrow, deep down it feels like this could be his last dance. One final time in yellow jersey, fulfilling the promise he made yrs ago. And honestly, I’m not ready for it bcoz with him, a piece of my childhood will also walks away. pic.twitter.com/xM95qxjJaU — 𝓒𝓱𝓲𝓴𝓾 .♡ (@chiku_tweetz) May 17, 2026

One last time in yellow, and even a million hearts won’t be ready to watch that final walk🥺 pic.twitter.com/QdLg1nvzzh — 🔖 Sundari (@PakkintiSundari) May 18, 2026

One last time in yellow… and suddenly every “Dhoni… Dhoni… chant will hit differently 🥺💛

No matter how prepared we think we are, a million hearts will never be ready for that final walk. 🐐💔 pic.twitter.com/8RZM0xxiQD — krish (@msdian___7) May 18, 2026

Also Check: Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs SRH? Latest Update Before Last IPL 2026 Home Game

CSK vs SRH: IPL 2026 Match Timings

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

The coin toss, hence, should take place at 7:00 PM, with the playing XIs announced shortly afterwards. This is when fans can expect to definitively know if MS Dhoni will be playing for CSK or not.