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HomeSportsIPL‘One Last Time’: Social Media Flooded With Emotional Posts For MS Dhoni

‘One Last Time’: Social Media Flooded With Emotional Posts For MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has been out of action for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 due to calf strain. The franchise plays its last home page this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 May 2026 11:57 AM (IST)

MS Dhoni Retirement Speculation: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in their final home game of IPL 2026. While they are still mathematically in the Playoff race, much of the attention ahead of the clash is centred around MS Dhoni. The veteran has not featured this season, but there growing speculation over whether could finally return to action at Chepauk. Fans are also wondering whether the appearance, if it happens, could mark the final competitive match of Dhoni’s legendary career. Social media has already been flooded with emotional reactions.

Social Media Speculates Dhoni's Retirement

There has been no official statement indicating that Dhoni could play his farewell match against SRH at Chepauk today, but social media is full of emotional 'one last time' posts. Check it out:

Also Check: Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs SRH? Latest Update Before Last IPL 2026 Home Game

CSK vs SRH: IPL 2026 Match Timings

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

The coin toss, hence, should take place at 7:00 PM, with the playing XIs announced shortly afterwards. This is when fans can expect to definitively know if MS Dhoni will be playing for CSK or not.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni SRH IPL
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