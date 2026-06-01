Vijay Mallya Reacts As Virat Kohli Guides RCB To Back-To-Back IPL Titles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former owner Vijay Mallya congratulated RCB on consecutive IPL titles.

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 75 led RCB to victory in the final.

Kohli set a record scoring 88 runs against bowler Rabada.

Vijay Mallya RCB Post: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 triumph over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad saw Virat Kohli once again step up on the biggest stage. The RCB stalwart remained unbeaten on 75, guiding his side to a five-wicket win in the final and securing the franchise’s second title in as many seasons. While celebrations erupted among fans and players, a notable reaction came from former RCB owner Vijay Mallya, who shared a message on social media following the team’s historic achievement.

"RCB RCB….Congratulations Double back to back IPL Champions. Namma dodda Simhagulu (Our big lions) roared loudly and made us all very proud. Very well done you beauties."

RCB RCB….Congratulations Double back to back IPL Champions. Namma dodda Simhagulu roared loudly and made us all very proud. Very well done you beauties. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) May 31, 2026

RCB Ownership Saga

Mallya was the original owner when the IPL began in 2008. Over the years, the franchise changed hands, with British multinational Diageo taking control of United Spirits Limited (USL). After Vijay Mallya stepped down as USL chairman in 2016, Diageo assumed full operational responsibility.

Earlier in 2026, United Spirits completed the full sale of Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited to a four-member consortium valued at approximately $1.78 billion (around Rs 16,660 crore).

The new ownership group includes the Aditya Birla Group, The Times Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone.

Also Check: England Football Star Harry Kane Congratulates Virat Kohli & RCB For IPL 2026 Triumph

Kohli Sets New IPL Record vs Rabada

On the field, Kohli added another milestone to his decorated IPL career by registering a new record for the most runs scored against a single bowler in a single IPL season. His battle with Gujarat Titans’ pace leader Kagiso Rabada proved decisive throughout the campaign.

Across their meetings in IPL 2026, Kohli amassed 88 runs from just 37 deliveries against the South African fast bowler. Despite Rabada’s reputation as a strike weapon, Kohli was dismissed only once in their repeated duels, showcasing his dominance in high-pressure encounters.

The performance once again underlined Kohli’s importance to RCB’s title-winning run, as the franchise lifted consecutive IPL trophies for the first time in its history.