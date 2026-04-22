MS Dhoni To Take Final Call On Availability For MI vs CSK: Chennai Coach's Big Statement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni's availability for MI vs CSK depends on his fitness.

Dhoni is recovering from a calf strain and practicing wicketkeeping.

Ayush Mhatre ruled out for season with hamstring injury.

CSK seeks Dhoni's stability to improve playoff chances.

MS Dhoni To Take Final Call On Availability For MI vs CSK: The cricket world is holding its breath as the ultimate IPL rivalry prepares for a potential seismic shift. MS Dhoni, the axis of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is reportedly on the verge of his first appearance in IPL 2026. Ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium this Thursday, the legendary wicketkeeper is set to make a career-defining decision regarding his fitness.

CSK bowling coach Eric Simmons has confirmed that while the medical team is working around the clock, the power remains entirely with the former captain. "A decision on him (Dhoni) will be taken tomorrow by him and the medical staff, if he is absolutely ready to go," Simmons stated on the eve of the match.

Wicketkeeping Drills and Calf Recovery

Dhoni’s absence from the first six fixtures has been felt deeply by the Yellow Army. The 44-year-old has been nursing a stubborn calf strain sustained during a pre-season practice match. However, a major clue emerged on Tuesday when Dhoni was spotted undergoing his first intense wicketkeeping session of the season at the Wankhede.

Current CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been cautious but optimistic about the veteran's return. "We were playing a practice match which is where he snapped his calf," Gaikwad explained. "He wasn't been able to run as comfortably as he would like to due to the injury. Since then, it's been all about taking time on his recovery. He is getting there slowly. Maybe, he might feature in the next game or the one after that. He will be back one day definitely."

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Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out for the Season

The anticipation surrounding Dhoni’s return is clouded by a devastating injury update for the franchise. Star batter Ayush Mhatre, who has been a standout performer for CSK this season, has been officially ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026. Mhatre sustained a left hamstring injury while batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad and will require up to 12 weeks of rehabilitation.

This leaves CSK in a vulnerable position as they currently languish at eighth in the points table. Having secured only two wins so far, the five-time champions are desperate for the stability and finishing power that only Dhoni can provide.

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The El Clásico Stakes

The timing of this potential return could not be more dramatic. CSK are coming off a narrow 10-run loss to SRH and desperately need a victory to stay relevant in the playoff race. Facing an arch-rival like Mumbai Indians in their own backyard is the ultimate test of temperament.

Whether Dhoni enters the field as the primary wicketkeeper or is utilised as an Impact Player, his presence alone could provide the psychological boost needed to turn Chennai’s season around. For now, all eyes remain on the CSK dressing room as the countdown to Thursday’s "El Clasico" begins.