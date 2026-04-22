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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: MS Dhoni Pleading To Cameraman 'Ab Ghar Jaane De' Is the Funniest IPL Moment

WATCH: MS Dhoni Pleading To Cameraman 'Ab Ghar Jaane De' Is the Funniest IPL Moment

MS Dhoni jokingly pleads with a cameraman to stop filming after a long training session at Wankhede. Read about the viral 'Bhai chhod de' video and his IPL 2026 return.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhoni playfully asked a cameraman to stop filming after practice.
  • The interaction highlights intense scrutiny despite Dhoni's calf strain.
  • Footage shows Dhoni training intensely for the upcoming match.

Even a legend like MS Dhoni has his limits when it comes to the relentless glare of the spotlight. Following a marathon practice session ahead of the most iconic fixture that is the IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians, the former Chennai Super Kings captain was caught on camera in a candid and lighthearted moment that has since gone viral.

As he was leaving the nets, a visibly drained Dhoni spotted a cameraman continuing to film his every move. With a weary but playful smile, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter gestured toward the lens, jokingly asking the professional to stop as his "reels" were surely full by now.

"Bhai, Chhod De Ab": Dhoni’s Playful Plea

The short video clip, which has dominated social media platforms like X, captures Dhoni saying, "Bhai, chhod de ab. Bhar gaya pura reel bhar gaya, ekdum. Ab ghar jaane de" (Brother, leave it now. The reel is completely full. Now let me go home).

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The interaction highlights the intense scrutiny Dhoni remains under, even while managing a persistent calf strain. Despite the exhaustion of a late-night training block at the Wankhede Stadium, the "Thala" maintained his trademark composure and humour while addressing the media person.

The Road to the Wankhede Return

This humorous exchange comes at a critical juncture for both Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings. The franchise has struggled in his absence, currently languishing near the bottom of the points table. Fans have been tracking every training video for signs of his fitness ahead of the April 23 fixture.

Recent footage shows Dhoni moving with increasing fluidity, driving balls with precision and even launching signature sixes into the stands. While his banter with the cameraman was lighthearted, it serves as a reminder of the immense physical and mental effort the 44-year-old is putting into his final professional campaign.

A Season of Viral Moments

This is not the first time Dhoni’s off-field conduct has trended during IPL 2026. Earlier this week, he was praised for defending a staff member after a photographer asked the employee to move out of the frame. Dhoni insisted the staffer stay, prioritising his colleague over a solo shot.

As the "El Clásico" of the IPL approaches, every gesture from the legendary number seven is being dissected by millions. Whether he is scolding Deepak Chahar for bringing cameras along or pleading to go home after practice, Dhoni continues to be the undisputed protagonist of the tournament.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What did MS Dhoni ask the cameraman to do?

MS Dhoni playfully asked the cameraman to stop filming, joking that his reel was full and he wanted to go home after a practice session.

Why is MS Dhoni under intense scrutiny?

He is under intense scrutiny due to his return to the IPL for his final campaign and his team's struggles. Fans are looking for signs of his fitness.

What was another recent viral moment involving MS Dhoni?

Earlier this week, Dhoni was praised for defending a staff member, insisting they stay in the frame when a photographer asked them to move.

What is MS Dhoni's current physical condition?

Despite managing a persistent calf strain, recent footage shows Dhoni moving with increasing fluidity during practice sessions.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026
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