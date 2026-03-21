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IPL 2026: The conversation surrounding MS Dhoni’s retirement has been on since the last season of IPL. Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Robin Uthappa has weighed in on the veteran’s future, speculating that this season will likely be Dhoni’s "last dance" in the yellow jersey. Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar, Uthappa suggested that the 44-year-old legend is preparing for a strategic transition that could see him move into a hybrid mentor-player role.

The "Weaning Out" Strategy: Dhoni at Number 8?

Dhoni, one of only four active players to have featured in every single IPL season since 2008, remains a central figure for CSK. However, Uthappa believes the "Captain Cool" era is entering its final phase of succession planning.

"IPL 2026 is likely to be Dhoni's last year in the yellow jersey. I see him playing more of a mentor-cum-player role this year," Uthappa told JioHotstar. He further predicted a tactical shift in the batting order, suggesting Dhoni might drop himself as low as No. 8 to give more responsibility to the younger core. "Knowing that he is on his way out, he wants to wean himself out. I think he will do that."

Dhoni currently sits sixth on the all-time IPL run-getters list with 5,439 runs in 278 matches, maintaining a career strike rate of 137.

The Captaincy Debate

The arrival of Sanju Samson at CSK has sparked intense rumors about a potential change in leadership. However, Uthappa was firm in his stance that Ruturaj Gaikwad must remain the long-term successor to Dhoni. Gaikwad took over the captaincy in 2024, but his tenure was interrupted last season due to a mid-tournament injury that forced Dhoni to briefly reclaim the reins.

"I don't think CSK should hand over the leadership duties to Sanju Samson. You have to give Ruturaj Gaikwad time to settle," Uthappa argued. He emphasized that Gaikwad needs the space to "stand in his own light" without the constant shadow of Dhoni’s presence. "You want him to lead the team when MS is not playing and stand on his own, without that overwhelming feeling of always being under that energy."

A Crucial Season for the "Yellow Army"

The 2025 edition was a difficult one for Chennai, as the team finished at the bottom of the table following Gaikwad’s exit. With a full-strength squad now assembled for 2026, Uthappa believes the franchise must show faith in their current leadership structure. While Samson provides a world-class captaincy backup, the focus remains on Gaikwad’s evolution.

"Give Gaikwad a few years. If it doesn't work, you always have Sanju Samson in the team to handle the captaincy duties," Uthappa concluded. For CSK fans, the 2026 season represents more than just a trophy hunt; it is a pivotal moment in the franchise's history as it prepares for life after its greatest icon.