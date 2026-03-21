Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLMS Dhoni Retiring For A New Role At CSK? Robin Uthappa Drops Major Hint On Thala’s IPL 2026 Future

MS Dhoni Retiring For A New Role At CSK? Robin Uthappa Drops Major Hint On Thala’s IPL 2026 Future

IPL 2026: "He wants to wean himself out." Robin Uthappa reveals why MS Dhoni might bat at No. 8 and act as a mentor during his final IPL 2026 campaign with CSK.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IPL 2026: The conversation surrounding MS Dhoni’s retirement has been on since the last season of IPL. Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Robin Uthappa has weighed in on the veteran’s future, speculating that this season will likely be Dhoni’s "last dance" in the yellow jersey. Speaking exclusively on JioHotstar, Uthappa suggested that the 44-year-old legend is preparing for a strategic transition that could see him move into a hybrid mentor-player role.

The "Weaning Out" Strategy: Dhoni at Number 8?

Dhoni, one of only four active players to have featured in every single IPL season since 2008, remains a central figure for CSK. However, Uthappa believes the "Captain Cool" era is entering its final phase of succession planning.

"IPL 2026 is likely to be Dhoni's last year in the yellow jersey. I see him playing more of a mentor-cum-player role this year," Uthappa told JioHotstar. He further predicted a tactical shift in the batting order, suggesting Dhoni might drop himself as low as No. 8 to give more responsibility to the younger core. "Knowing that he is on his way out, he wants to wean himself out. I think he will do that."

Dhoni currently sits sixth on the all-time IPL run-getters list with 5,439 runs in 278 matches, maintaining a career strike rate of 137.

The Captaincy Debate

The arrival of Sanju Samson at CSK has sparked intense rumors about a potential change in leadership. However, Uthappa was firm in his stance that Ruturaj Gaikwad must remain the long-term successor to Dhoni. Gaikwad took over the captaincy in 2024, but his tenure was interrupted last season due to a mid-tournament injury that forced Dhoni to briefly reclaim the reins.

"I don't think CSK should hand over the leadership duties to Sanju Samson. You have to give Ruturaj Gaikwad time to settle," Uthappa argued. He emphasized that Gaikwad needs the space to "stand in his own light" without the constant shadow of Dhoni’s presence. "You want him to lead the team when MS is not playing and stand on his own, without that overwhelming feeling of always being under that energy."

A Crucial Season for the "Yellow Army"

The 2025 edition was a difficult one for Chennai, as the team finished at the bottom of the table following Gaikwad’s exit. With a full-strength squad now assembled for 2026, Uthappa believes the franchise must show faith in their current leadership structure. While Samson provides a world-class captaincy backup, the focus remains on Gaikwad’s evolution.

"Give Gaikwad a few years. If it doesn't work, you always have Sanju Samson in the team to handle the captaincy duties," Uthappa concluded. For CSK fans, the 2026 season represents more than just a trophy hunt; it is a pivotal moment in the franchise's history as it prepares for life after its greatest icon.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Will IPL 2026 be MS Dhoni's last season?

Robin Uthappa speculates that IPL 2026 will likely be MS Dhoni's last in the CSK jersey, potentially transitioning to a mentor-player role.

What is Robin Uthappa's prediction for MS Dhoni's role this season?

Uthappa believes Dhoni might play a hybrid mentor-player role and drop himself down the batting order, possibly to number 8.

Who should be CSK's long-term captain according to Robin Uthappa?

Uthappa firmly believes Ruturaj Gaikwad should remain the long-term captain, given time to settle and establish himself independently.

Should CSK consider Sanju Samson for captaincy?

Uthappa advises against handing captaincy to Sanju Samson immediately, suggesting they focus on Gaikwad's development first.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Mar 2026 07:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Robin Uthappa CSK MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
MS Dhoni Retiring For A New Role At CSK? Robin Uthappa Drops Major Hint On Thala’s IPL 2026 Future
MS Dhoni Retiring For A New Role At CSK? Robin Uthappa Drops Major Hint On Thala’s IPL 2026 Future
IPL
IPL 2026: Complete List Of Ruled Out & Partially Absent Players For All 10 Teams
IPL 2026: Complete List Of Ruled Out & Partially Absent Players For All 10 Teams
IPL
IPL 2026: Injury Crisis Deepens For KKR As Akash Deep Ruled Out Of Entire Season
IPL 2026: Injury Crisis Deepens For KKR As Akash Deep Ruled Out Of Entire Season
IPL
LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka And Rishabh Pant Visit Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Before IPL 2026
LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka And Rishabh Pant Visit Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Before IPL 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Protest Alert: Cow Vigilante Death Sparks Violence in Mathura
Mathura Protest: Akhilesh Yadav slams UP government, calling Chandrashekhar's death a
War Alert: Middle East War Intensifies on Day 22 as Multi-Front Attacks Escalate
War Update: US Signals Possible Ground Operation in Iran as War Escalates
Breaking News: Pakistan Faces Rising Sectarian Tensions Amid Iran War Fallout
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Vs Suvendu Showdown: EC Shake-Up, SIR Row, And BJP Push Define Banerjee’s Toughest Test
Opinion
Embed widget