Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 97 off 29 balls.

Paceman Praful Hinge took a crucial wicket, then celebrated aggressively.

Abhishek Sharma showed sportsmanship comforting the shattered young batsman.

Hinge's celebration sparked online backlash against senior player's actions.

Rajasthan Royals’ teenage opening prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell agonizingly short of a historic playoff century during Wednesday’s high-stakes IPL 2026 Eliminator at Mullanpur Stadium, dismissed for a breathtaking 29-ball 97. Sunrisers Hyderabad paceman Praful Hinge triggered widespread online debate with his aggressive, close-range celebration directed straight at the visual periphery of the fifteen-year-old batsman.

Dramatic Over and Crucial Wicket

The high-pressure mid-match breakthrough arrived just as the young left-handed opener looked completely unstoppable at the crease. Hinge, who had experienced immense structural friction earlier in the contest, altered his length to induce a critical miscue.

The resulting top edge high into the New Chandigarh night sky was safely secured inside the outfield boundary line by Smaran Ravichandran. The crucial intervention suddenly brought a definitive end to one of the most violent top-order assaults in playoff history.

WATCH VIDEO

Praful Hinge celebrated passionately after taking the prized wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. But Vaibhav remained standing far away from the crease, completely shattered and unable to process that he had fallen on 97. Even Abhishek Sharma came over to console the young batter… pic.twitter.com/YGa0PkRBo1 — Faruk (@uf2151593) May 27, 2026

Abhishek Sharma Wins Hearts With Beautiful Sportsmanship

Recognizing the deep emotional distress of his young domestic peer, Hyderabad opening batsman Abhishek Sharma quickly intervened. He walked directly across the grass to comfort the visibly shattered batsman.

Sharma offered a reassuring pat on the back and a few gentle words of encouragement. The wonderful display of camaraderie between two rival Indian players has been highly praised across sports networks.

Aggressive Celebration Sparks Major Social Media Backlash

Pumped up by the massive wicket, the twenty-four-year-old Vidarbha fast bowler celebrated passionately right next to the pitch. He turned directly towards the departing teenager, initiating direct eye contact.

The intense, close-quarter send-off did not sit well with thousands of cricket enthusiasts watching the live broadcast globally. Many observers quickly criticized the senior bowler for displaying excessive hostility towards a young player.

Heartbroken Teenage Prodigy Stalls Near The Square

The physical weight of missing out on a definitive milestone left the youthful opener looking completely shell-shocked. He remained standing far away from the main crease, leaning heavily upon his bat.

He seemed entirely unable to process the sudden nature of his dismissal after hitting twelve massive maximums. The poignant image of the teenage star stranded in disbelief quickly went viral online.