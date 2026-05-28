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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Praful Hinge's Send-Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sparks Outrage; Abhishek Sharma Wins Hearts

WATCH: Praful Hinge's Send-Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sparks Outrage; Abhishek Sharma Wins Hearts

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Praful Hinge faces backlash for aggressive celebration after dismissing Rajasthan Royals teen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for 97 in the Eliminator.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 May 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 97 off 29 balls.
  • Paceman Praful Hinge took a crucial wicket, then celebrated aggressively.
  • Abhishek Sharma showed sportsmanship comforting the shattered young batsman.
  • Hinge's celebration sparked online backlash against senior player's actions.

Rajasthan Royals’ teenage opening prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell agonizingly short of a historic playoff century during Wednesday’s high-stakes IPL 2026 Eliminator at Mullanpur Stadium, dismissed for a breathtaking 29-ball 97. Sunrisers Hyderabad paceman Praful Hinge triggered widespread online debate with his aggressive, close-range celebration directed straight at the visual periphery of the fifteen-year-old batsman.

Dramatic Over and Crucial Wicket 

The high-pressure mid-match breakthrough arrived just as the young left-handed opener looked completely unstoppable at the crease. Hinge, who had experienced immense structural friction earlier in the contest, altered his length to induce a critical miscue.

The resulting top edge high into the New Chandigarh night sky was safely secured inside the outfield boundary line by Smaran Ravichandran. The crucial intervention suddenly brought a definitive end to one of the most violent top-order assaults in playoff history.

WATCH VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma Wins Hearts With Beautiful Sportsmanship

Recognizing the deep emotional distress of his young domestic peer, Hyderabad opening batsman Abhishek Sharma quickly intervened. He walked directly across the grass to comfort the visibly shattered batsman.

Sharma offered a reassuring pat on the back and a few gentle words of encouragement. The wonderful display of camaraderie between two rival Indian players has been highly praised across sports networks.

Aggressive Celebration Sparks Major Social Media Backlash

Pumped up by the massive wicket, the twenty-four-year-old Vidarbha fast bowler celebrated passionately right next to the pitch. He turned directly towards the departing teenager, initiating direct eye contact.

The intense, close-quarter send-off did not sit well with thousands of cricket enthusiasts watching the live broadcast globally. Many observers quickly criticized the senior bowler for displaying excessive hostility towards a young player.

Heartbroken Teenage Prodigy Stalls Near The Square

The physical weight of missing out on a definitive milestone left the youthful opener looking completely shell-shocked. He remained standing far away from the main crease, leaning heavily upon his bat.

He seemed entirely unable to process the sudden nature of his dismissal after hitting twelve massive maximums. The poignant image of the teenage star stranded in disbelief quickly went viral online.

 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How many runs did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi score in the IPL 2026 Eliminator?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 97 runs off 29 balls during the IPL 2026 Eliminator match.

Who dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Sunrisers Hyderabad paceman Praful Hinge dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

What happened after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed?

Praful Hinge celebrated aggressively, and Abhishek Sharma offered comfort to the young batsman. The celebration sparked social media backlash.

Why was Praful Hinge's celebration criticized?

Hinge's aggressive, close-range celebration directed at the young batsman was criticized by many for showing excessive hostility.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL 2026 SRH Vs RR Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Praful Hinge Praful Hinge Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 97 Abhishek Sharma Consoles Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR Vs SRH Eliminator Highlights Video Praful Hinge Celebration Controversy.
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